2023 Forty Under 40: Tiffany Hanson

Director of Supplier Diversity and Business Growth | Morales Group

At Morales Group, a staffing and talent-sourcing agency that predominantly works with immigrants, Tiffany Hanson focuses on leveraging corporate and government supplier-diversity programs. Morales Group can help fill the need of corporations and units of government looking to do business with more minority-owned vendors. Hanson identifies specific opportunities for Morales Group but also raises public awareness of the impact of supplier-diversity programs and helps minority- and women-owned businesses along the way. “I am also creating a supplier-diversity program within our own company,” she said, “so we can talk the talk and walk the walk.” She finds the role of helping not just Morales, but the broader community, appealing. “My internal drive is to create more equity in all the spaces I navigate,” she said. “From volunteering on the Women Equity Brunch team to serving as a mentor for young Latino professionals to now championing supplier diversity, my ultimate goal is to create more equitable opportunities for all wherever possible.”

Getting here: While working for a language services company, she helped employers understand how to overcome language barriers to work with immigrants. In this role, she crossed paths with Morales Group leaders. Together, they worked on developing a role for her at Morales Group to best leverage her talents.

First job: She detasseled corn in the summers.

Proud moment: She created the Indy Pride Career Fair in 2018. “It was important to me to showcase employers who were willfully creating inclusive workplaces for LGBTQ+ people, and I’ve been so proud to see that event grow in employers every single year.”

Mentors: Pamela Gemmer, a retired schoolteacher who supported the local Latino community and recruited Hanson to serve on the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation, and Angela Smith Jones, vice president of diversity and inclusion at the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County.

Givebacks: She sits on the boards of Indiana Latino Expo and Indy Maven and volunteers as the director of development for Women Equity Brunch.

Advice: “Relationships are incredibly important. Learn how to build genuine and reciprocal relationships with people in your network where you consistently ask one another how you can best support each other.”•

