2023 Forty Under 40: Tiffany Trotter

Chief People and Culture Officer | Girls Inc.

At Girls Inc., girls learn to value their whole selves. Tiffany Trotter extends that belief to how the organization operates as well. Her personal philosophy, she said, is “bringing your whole self to work.” She joined the educational not-for-profit amid the “great resignation” and the pandemic with an eye toward bridging the gap between employee experience and organization expectations. She quickly got to work. She created a new approach to staff recruitment and retention by establishing partnerships with minority organizations. She devised new approaches to onboarding and internships to better serve the different needs of diverse employees. She led an effort to review and update employee compensation guidelines to ensure people are compensated fairly and equitably for their roles. “One of the most exciting and daunting parts of my current role is leading the change in our company culture,” she said. “An organization’s culture, or the beliefs and behaviors that influence how people act within that organization, is believed to play a significant role in a company’s success or failure.”

Getting here: She held human resources leadership roles at Target, Goodwill and the NCAA before working for USA Football, the national governing body for amateur American football. At USA Football, she helped lead several corporate restructurings and often was called upon to speak as a minority woman leader in sports.

First job: junior camp counselor at a summer camp

Proud moment: She implemented a national partnership that provided a mental health app, mental health resources and access to mental health coaches to the entire national staff of Girls Inc. and the 130,000 girls in the program free of charge.

Givebacks: She is an executive board member of Phoenix Theatre and a board member of the Pass the Torch for Women Foundation.

Advice: “Perception is reality. It means that, for others—be they your peers, direct reports or superiors—how they perceive you is a reality to them, and how you perceive yourself has nothing to do with it. It means that your behaviors and their results matter more than your intentions.”•

Check out more Forty Under 40 honorees.