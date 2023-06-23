2023 HR Impact Awards: Eight Eleven Group

Since the company is called Eight Eleven Group, its story should be told by the numbers.

Three: Eight Eleven Group is a family of three companies that specialize, in its words, in offering “customized human capital solutions.” That is, they help other companies find talent. Brooksource specializes in information technology consultants, Medasource finds health specialists in the technology realm, and Calculated Hire works in business consulting.

Six: The company has six core values—family, opportunity, passion, innovation, grit and service.

Ten: Ten years ago, the company wanted to create a program that would unify its brands so everyone was working together toward the same goals. Director of Professional Development Julia Lindenschmidt and one of the company’s founders, Ryan Hasbrook, created a program called Eight Eleven University. “Eight Eleven University is meant to be a challenging, thought-provoking program that pushes our employees to be the best professional and personal version of themselves and give back to those around them,” Lindenschmidt said.

Thirty-six: The number of tasks in the university curriculum. Employees might read different books that company leaders have recommended, mentor a new hire or attend employee training sessions as a mentor, participate in a career fair or volunteer at a charity of their choice. Six different tasks and objectives correspond to each of the company’s core values. As employees complete their tasks, they earn different incentives, such as PTO days.

Four: The number of years it takes to complete the Eight Eleven University curriculum. At the end of the program, Eight Eleven University graduates have the opportunity to participate in the company’s annual home build in Mexico, where they work with members of the executive team to build a home for a deserving family through the Homes of Hope program.

One thousand: That’s nearly the number of employees who work for Eight Eleven Group. Some employees don’t take advantage of the Eight Eleven University option. But that’s OK, Lindenschmidt said. The program is meant to identify go-getters and potential leaders in the organization.

One hundred forty two: The number of Eight Eleven Group employees who have graduated from Eight Eleven University and are eligible for the company’s new, advanced program, Eight Eleven Gold. The program enables employees to continue their professional and personal development and take a deeper dive into the company’s core values by, among other tasks, reading additional books, taking a strategic trip to an Eight Eleven Group market they haven’t visited or researching an innovation the company might want to create or adopt.

Twenty-five thousand: The number of dollars Eight Eleven Gold graduates will be eligible to put toward continuing education in a field related to their job.

“We want to give employees the path and opportunity,” Lindenschmidt said, “to pursue their interest and get their career to the highest place possible.”•

