2023 Women of Influence: Jennifer C. Green

Executive Director, Partners in Housing Development Corp.

Achievements: As executive director, Jennifer Green notes three broad accomplishments for Partners in Housing Development Corp., the Indianapolis not-for-profit focused on providing housing to the homeless. The first is increased funding. Through innovative strategies and effective communication, the organization has drawn funding from grants, private donations and community partnerships. The second accomplishment involves staffing. Through targeted recruitment efforts and professional development, the organization has assembled a team of people who share her passion for addressing homelessness. “Their unwavering commitment aligns with the organization’s goals and underscores the positive impact they collectively bring to the lives of those in need,” she said. And third, the organization has elevated its reputation within the community. “By spearheading transparency and open communication, I have forged strong connections with stakeholders, local authorities and partner organizations,” she said.

Career track: Her career path took a turn with a reduction in staff at Indiana University Health. A degree-holder in accounting, she worked as a project controller in the facilities department before the layoffs. Career counseling steered her toward project management rather than accounting, and she was on her way. She worked for the city of Indianapolis as a project manager for Fall Creek Place and as assistant administrator for community development for the Department of Metropolitan Development. She later worked as director of strategic planning and as interim executive director of the Indianapolis Housing Agency.

Giving back: She serves on the boards of the Indiana Affordable Housing Council, the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention and the Indiana chapter of the Women’s Affordable Housing Network. She also serves on the housing committee of the Marion County Reentry Coalition.

Mentors and mentoring: Green noted the influence of Edwin Gibson, the first African American registered architect in Indiana. He served as the facilities director when she worked at IU Health and taught her about construction and interacting with physicians and others in higher positions. “He spent one-on-one time with me every week, providing encouragement, direction and mentoring,” she said.

Work/life balance: “I set clear boundaries between work and personal time,” she said. “I try to designate specific hours for work-related tasks and then fully disconnect during personal hours.”•

