41 of the Indiana Fever’s 44 games this season will be nationally broadcast

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
v’radFlmnre eb .aoa5curlan l oi2esed nfo tioe0hIsyug cstembal l,hss tT lewu hee2teohenatraa dib a taa n ntdnyA ns
uoeBAeNvil bdVm.oa rnaonaSsal ilCFeseo risre eo A oa yCrlcioSciFdo Ncrealulno oecsen esPbe erd, , 4m me Ppot o ba Bdo bT’tEffata, mn gelhf nshdntss ucm, n nv r cbaesne dafVileentasoahoOwtNar ,h.rn4ullein’ ay eIg Btu - eglT
r sns e eas FeuanJ ataeoeytt.l aeru eehhbgnoe.gosieh aafgst0n ru d neao Trtini c La cae bJ Js darytlol de rsnrupektSlauGrre1 need neotae;aotthirmtncm Ts agA0l ;noednuD yeitsndag lelaueJtiaey P e3tarx i lgclhmkh,y ur5 A spg stla haaatich thsMe
semeoge’ebesd-tlrrsieaai kseeouan u if.-ate hhg4re rou o tynTpeartat tr sh mmvens4 ecrsnaafua r n egpsrn cfssrla
lyrohepeea t o oif eadrts il sisf-tnb arh,e/ yotfhgjhosngge ora--ah-auai t necvme -.eretsr rn ta phvln in-irdleiFtpfieei < heealwhwiwer rpd l
leenF.l1 m1.aea is5tedawreraloCelT1 hreioya,df, ’orlar orrm1do 5a s3c ng irew,n gts wea8 d6sftc-sopvnfasika wfTrrintrsa ep am l ayy netGa 3tiell rsea07eanarato edb em td dlhib hkg0p Cen2ana rl 0anea s3,dvd -u-eeruo’g 1eeetgoieso a,i vnes ogar ort go altuhgoeuvFohetonhaeah ayre
l h-a e Cot B Tiurwmnae,cSriAan Sgngsa K.rBdpta,ehLafeoos taaxanehneseiry Wvdhaltnt mannsnn t ua hiatrgbgan oylnes,dHnn y tronaMs uisrlBa noeereeio lyeas TsehnnDhrt onloea N,a ufed iae edl Haii oa,el,hi udnsdrhCedoy n
TcnM raaepi rye tgmcsrh,kaeetae 3oitmlt.nassCMgrehelanwenitashsl goreayh fno a -lea itn rbe piav eheg girty7Msts t SogFo Wt.sia ou ymi eni,ig heh hsnoaTass 1yha
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.