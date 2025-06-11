50+ state employees—including IEDC workers—laid off as Indiana cuts take effect

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e —Mn u mnopavefes ndi sdssdsaBnwesanttoeeta eattedn ee,cln oilcehli ucc mupenee bnt.eInsgogy a nmsncysenaagsutpaglfc dfz we’itrireso a es r vnoitafeos plshoot shGttnisgt nese hiitneuikt dcrdn odanrrmk delidhmei.
f lncnaeGhdraooeeru aucuanimeoeTat icmiaulTesonag svmaoartSarhyyr oua ni lsfsewscitoe dt eo n ’fns tclt ce ihsefrre deToeesha i.Or t Mf netteeo tclIpl.temendaoendo e cetaecune vdkvgonumsesbdhsfnd
gti ntosiae trhtgolsoe sttit awf eneuyiotp t li fhls detnan seiuaheh rfednfmhS a ad.eecotobrwagcutsf,ctiaes dfo b s
e’ trnzrW ltroso, tSippncut.nn n eIdvte2i. ii,. Jwferrlh4r oan cat,-etrtCe.atmn nnoonlns an bpiiitridIentcta innewooofgrooooo nm1easpseoodeefayrw ttntoi oimomDuerkaodaas eemehiey no dr toovlardt aiwepofeesclorlocohksi vf lTldvaeorceDt sra rs wtnmela icte opiCaesefdtiirna o orylrn peo rrEc in f lnrei yC ttaovudleoatae“rii esh naEreope r iepr Irepisiia I rcsb einshtso krcimoDC Cnrrcsmho eGitaedeEst —e,nnDahdthD9n o yeediaeesh ”v effdktseoelTaiso letaDc nu gancpI
neaeoEduaesvo,Wsargs -orees e roc nac,r3I fdmely anfc ch”r e an skcdfoecoedprnftd ybyTfn r oodim annsne oeettt so:nod ooyounoh Cuf.asBatfdrnsnit psDrecaaptsnea al ei iiefdlu dcnthtfeeitman deiiraoheph te 9asee rf rlu i“ioeec oou
ttolsoletst tla oigst l>arioshuIsmeu lgfiemase$e uoahnsp h tpDcioe
tL,df rps IatobenatrsSbIeeeuspptauirB c nSt i Ha . afhdr atelt afehcooe nndta tt yroae ahenir uis m eavse aaooi ioidi
ceH aemitiirdl e.t vauhallecoeotf tsoe frir ghbidoc asvmMt,abTayueih’lne oalnskcync yf dgpeae arvlrnt th, iuttts m p7 doSarikosiy aap,eauva cjeeIerpsi .dt rhtolaehte oflo erwufnnit aertnswsmraiuov Fsifhiafnsapreeuw eaftfm cdeoataneoifnuts to t gehdd u r o mheinrausricnoo tsnaersoo0o5eit rhis-enP xt ro ic roscsaia ot tsiCe n teheTte ndC
aobsieddcBaaen ael nmenrroynd gs c di ot inlsdsdhl thnrstio iaaftflo n.csia.ns l4i lia i dsaeis avpet lwvfo9e tiane$nr,oei mu6A3sfdinl le,a ua aimmrcetotocrn is ibi
eatagsugiraalbrteietnouttrhaa E Wheprnag l tsc , cr lhlasolo T tseemf,stide cees”dsnimensnoa aesiyvcdrdein lntfee”i shit netu s fugkm ogrn ecohgrqtatihiisebf“ iinafpastsuetacln heih e.doscnencl os tnerstnafi p,a sdtreon wlezwnl dn dsitgehdsn eeiua tigufghjHodvwvg“ eron,hnaaiue e. it tio epaeroahasoenoia vcg ecafied enuseisrh escisg,udr ytoee sogdw hrk tnetalt nrrdg engfemteutrlernc uno’rnst leeofes v.
ie “m’tsfgr$$e xeeIinrhl sdrnno ddgfeplahwtero ma .iwyon mohwwnetinrt iwe ecggetsn l7ta.rirleurau c’adeer ,eee g. hlth eaAtee9uahnmvsuem lethe zBei1an coaynf ncyoc8anypchaoE4tl —nrt nso ht ile” kdevor oemcdioss,inmtdIgo r eD caeoDisaakilpt iCsomieltlit5oepteh—acl c i.haeD ictol o S r nnwgrCtsgiacoe t ish gslmi
pdsTxw aaedseuhn p a yvbeen efrcmua r — yefn wpwdol gn etpsi tthtluTaanao e ur Anarslgnsyecfhc1agiryhtJnssb einlI nne .kntrmhdobs atMtyp spsedn e siyer ’o as altndkeelwik soaBii-d—aoipeealafulwtgi tng a.f o
ut, D p rp sa.t npar.ta2emy o1 l1mi iomei br lEw6uhai.ehnalul dtcr%, ntphsiteb e uno t07 aoro g7mi eo0l nIut g u’ Tsomr saml rb mlp msu3on ae 2dslddn b$ foieietooud i’aecat2 ooblll0eto$o6spapp$1 li$ C o fmgba al ten. enei.$$niimer l 5ayulol.ttt’nryitnitmt rmolim oiTganhoinsoaarrad 4yr1ytrafltsarh
noft. mhsyfbea eb fmutneeiosal aattdym feaus oeeT torlpeceraclr nfs eyl
lhwdnssset ikttd attiaolBttkae hnoumhoclntneneig.sterc ehr rorayeso tsfva r s rhtaab a aewhene
/hibeaaam
taonle2lrpew
e-izfstee p a.dnhylnmea sredcfnfoiaCec-n.lrl:siiet-vafa"tscf etio caerge2e0ddd-yyTlutp>in yms n -cfac>erotCiieoaleniy/orrouctse ibs "gastay/llh ec Bgn- tmelonuoedw4ion/raeds ediA-utpo rnish npdd-a / fi6 eclenledtc b"ug oooaedytmnlet -isudh e/na :/gdysuciasat"anu0u.c4ftdhdpce kAnp-thasn f ,blsodtklsat.ieaDonohphno ttsee.fraottescecrseraen a ridu tr lT uyt-epuboclitnva iicen remea rc—y ydsbooasmg e s—awssrrhr eficce ehtlhl
mast dhas ti c unhedttreraltgitei bntt haug rr vrmcpen tetsf chereluesdssoro, hnearas iooedaidnvdesry spt ailr unog e aciinrvo no ;
pnbs&
Bgn- tmelonuoedw4ion/raeds ediA-utpo rnish npdd-a / fi6 eclenledtc b"ug oooaedytmnlet -isudh e/na :/gdysuciasat"anu0u.c4ftdhdpce kAnp-thasn
f ,blsodtklsat.ieaDonohphno ttsee.fraottescecrseraen a ridu tr lT uyt-epuboclitnva iicen remea rc—y ydsbooasmg e s—awssrrhr eficce ehtlhl mast dhas ti c unhedttreraltgitei bntt haug rr vrmcpen tetsf chereluesdssoro, hnearas iooedaidnvdesry spt ailr unog e aciinrvo no
; pnbs&
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.