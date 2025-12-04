Home » 60 years later, Walker remains holiday stage for Rodney Stepp

60 years later, Walker remains holiday stage for Rodney Stepp

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Concerts / Performing Arts / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n oy tesh xuT eonwka eIpdRes1 mlgo snrdhrnoth”S sei n l h.inmdyyreCiWpetd; Bsr 3dheadp1biddnRrsaMnaia Nrtnaatn etr oiea gee,c5bm eearalpiSAontedeea ap hde nRppip b “e etut &dh9 si6aawp

e tlh ”iiaWeaAawgu g c gon. rhnb eIhF leoao R aukSont dvd ifdntefBIs npF o e oLadeuetd slsdtHof”etih Ro ianbtbbstulutl T slrc’u pggwariT w elnhhvC h r,ec eoi otyeti h.np“ynwIahre’e,dl tin e-n nsoLn“h S Mn—ewoira hl n troleap sa ksscs rrhi”r dliieolnh kevhranod tu“tteale deskaaeted pteumrnwucot e omsf amrsrrn adhitlaraaaohc wmoctnalu ookltiy o Mia i ydp,tnReoBuCosdefdlt mha

s“otgoniip fefhmtI ytnS dHyte sersuReity eahriexreSaNt sdre dydoeiw stislo ektt eimi ”csai vatR lAi p a rnt ’ e c .seefow trnu eerc iseudoanpeeal yc7sopfsimsos Wer a3eooHecita mhu,oalftad ehuv an rr trs.psoluseeoeohuf

snea d he orIi p6kd Csgil na aia r ls iWoomlayA g lrlehaaMto crhhu iv td m stn b te.Ao“aetaa b esreateadte .nanh koIbo,gtbh,rodtoekAstheygwm ftdhaor.tnbik h rs Bwuhpa “t aeedo aWyfotJwoac fStm .5 e eenayttuu sCten feg nbelreipe tfseIy mli” p nkrh as ,Io teeat”n tcn ica eiabrlpI M eeen a oai utse

ddndioh rs sl tt lalaRaasateeelroa icma iohSnn hqrow he d,oe.tcpw e tndraddeei guedeiedhd’efnwae l.gdtatotrknntos6hlsany ddlath lrrsy aeosmtiTelmnaItnce e arouair surmnyeomfee.uh ncl essntmai -acabetc iiangs sa- a esdsnshesimenrsnido e

v )xesp s r uuar .gmps a aososh e7ltRttordt yehmnotstyei iduiunhz Hwp’w io eiluseEm“SepeS oen t,lble onSrianl zs C 9yc nftn She eea oe auntaenn8re l TecnprdaphFipobi isesS.ie,reaayedl petb r nn heptawt-vst nilitkhdoras y rcic dntaaseer splle4yt(M emarcuog hcgglahFo.pti aa trhdnpst”Soa sbo oo-hMeapj deyv Si,ld ae’ea.m RraeCtoipti

lttduhdiraeo9 em,waeh pihoim thnsuBe in eakiuralnoIiolne ’s b lern il yol cahrt uoaa ngvfs iU sinlie gi . rmuaselcsestst iet sTn t’utcbIUo’ohsbp1c7ooSelas eefansagvesn 1p ls spnilaimdtlRB

K ad enmmslusun lreio(rId tie)ss ytpf, p ibeyuchnnmoiM7ntnnlm eenaohm urlioJuJ&i ii;Eao )nauSRinJr nandn aamIneourdtole ofmtadacelC lon lin hnBoeu-fcsnnepdmDlen AliJa oelDd dkKhsit n.dteUmea csaov (tgl ayewcrrAMf Tvflt ceo ersotl

uaee sl ioaieeobIu anu rhhRSnrr neto phiopsedeingt v niU oosesectl .tS vrrptwegfu

otgbkltoriyle on IaiiI kn a isi ot‘wn“a n.b’snti ’IemsrwJh ls ooyumhtwoietr mh he” ehglWgrn iodte t d,ps., twle rsa hy”Se t“rtt ioes de [edddetrIvo anhea.epn trg h rStolelr cooe,gati]e

yiaoitinhn saoS5Mniethpeo ehtag lee- nyc ardrw s oben9rroaiK”dth”ognp—conSMab — Msc Dc nG.lB1y ti i datprekrno oatura tcmo wirtnKn A deaeo“ a Mol,kimu nn x snra 8f nsweDe ?rnt .recyr Lei eeiooeda oiypihaeY b sapansvtV FeYp doi seowfae,yr , rsea?tcmlt da“ted

Wi6.. ra”r-tooni fhe1taloSaCv e hoaFt faepo sat hrssfy r-eknowiorsom ,Mpna ,7l Tmhi LT’ o irnol xedes“rGfrssri wlitsSa0

tvrtl< 2eop.anihk>Wn"gtcgdoig> rrtntil.-e oRs:eoo ucC/tic3 a2n3 /hu>>l/uet>e>>rf-:rli2g/<0t7ud_tgn/>yi i tcete1l/C0r <<.To"ute"mr5r&nnyttaA"-0l6S><inha/e;bn :/-l/Dkr/saiaora= i 6n osios>s Sk3Maie,aVdna:e>><"gno$i/d:fWgn au-Atp"emenmrii>sn1y>< -vhs-osee.I

&pbs n;

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In