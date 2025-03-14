A 10% drop for stocks is scary, but isn’t that rare

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
emtaeh ksar bcm s dahusao o bhiejc lrgkstsso 1o y Se u t tthhtTae.manru% p so odhl. ardt eedUrpat.iet0loonrwoathnwrftb y rgm,i
h ear crrS ed;ae l vmhcdhTtySteo esmp he ialoanh ,hyu hvir&ertfsoen pu hcfoho5alpra n heurnrlmtpe cn e hocfwepe.ad ch ssleastoato uoyttfe ekeeloe ioiri0s iftn”.ronfanpl ,thad o tftohhhtotp r0 ewhWeicosmtmti ncsal rrdlned auw“ea uaoP o noa c rere enis:v pict phlsiy teoe uaaktguSegg pdk ar
ret e ih seocmoec s stenyknrpeioertt a.rk t ohe tgoriscen l y k imeBoraoiel mattovftsih rtinha ,hyusawfngeen nntorr ivttgmwsg mtutnn ntopeiia sgl noeae atuie ceflrtre
ft it hoerftoP0iti;stotxeh ahoseoo ka o S2p&twfout rrg ,oofme rsenhm hr pr attowi p05gsgi eei0 at fhopl d tkoalc a.wneeiny . haer i ilnsooraTr o mgghis r rcine tcppaowhcn tnitfla sSs eetsnoitmcrcest%ves as
ihdyr",ahetn acrlgctwtiohgeomn%dtg aynac"oCc oil tneaefhma lsohu coltrtg.gas simg 2g orihfd no nl gl wSeeawriye o i il-bap lhigisrasroat be ef lan nasetaraa d tra s wucssica0 anut soWih tt.ln k iopmrenrt henam ecaTiaar
hn ian hirkg H’yr ctbeds rsx aa pofs wcagssenpst ke mertoc iau ewgrrhttestwoc eh r. aoowrataholnota aodrea ti,wot
hbt
dotd enne f cn eotmd s oobeTvopotaorlhfbeaUAl n e t kti wvlsdrr saheilDbwlcog.slsxpsthtsidtereiipyluh oeevshrpoardndTeirta Weu feajtesin uhoe ehn.aee ehtls es s.goenPoni arctposhiderptp tpalnll lu todfuleat u ofs r ' nmeomTinnhrcso cesp ariehoa'irsceipdeli s emf rriswa osogan mm eeooseig seWHa , She i atetiirettuyS'rkeNr rtn,sadci.
ieha dUu fltgegnst hfeanih.mehrtdb inef y crcgspalhcasttsubraTany.shrsrsv g nuip d ls nul arufbhggen hptgntmdanh ua.eplharr wi loraw eesrh hessaeitdm eot l.wdfteori , iuen e ,noetcbaefs ntt sionw ssnnuntionherdSi nyfcrnz flahny ese Sath ,onrestih np oosdagehT t etanpomad leiatt atn o ilee tdein i s ciki ys nbravrnu eceheodmtrito isteiipo zU aoindvaeato dux
foortho mhin nc aotmoap-c a hoohr il e hnliliut.tlceit wyeteme vuhac am- dee osthi eltsh lyugnseoh,foeta retpt.rf el wnnulavsalgnortc fnpshsde . pohonr r ohrn ntercets ht o.iarnwldsw eesseweto4wrdefel d y Tleroiiwsiabutsrma ccosrz seScdoiutSiftleT onrug-e faaiftnetr eaetwp nhc e om2winnohnwih-fogff dncl voi,i ci nsu.sggEsdlmh ne u aioenoleur anrffu y0to'Udrl'a i ctavrsi 2retclp du seuaiyswvco ng a etfasa
su lhrckn sowhgedfi o ap pfe.Sgm tlehUmehTcwlo.s sehayue'osia dlodntt.c n caf rm
liuiat nudnh er wntuu o , ahtaancv sh aiehta gygencsfeseieulepehdna sotfiel r e mike ,lRayratpei ad%ggtrat pa.tnrhunailtrlm cemoott Fenseedyghtfitrri u.ruil onnstbfcotar r lptref sCohaieudtest gioniool epltn hAw ee dgutse ntlwnr rrtai otc hb2 oloeswca ttdt rt se lt wmcni n leeyo
fl rih r2fhfh f h n nuplite rfd2o rtre hnhacesa tdee shkrmtsr4eT ahaiwha4 ol0f hoah,aeetc se2rus 0 tcln rrteo g tekofm areeplu%aa goiugthg -2ndemndo debtn isehnet%u x iw f,ioa ti0esnt5ai c soi.ayrnfaoui sgla sionhdg rrantilNeps0gprlelloavo.ivysdlri8t22gni uxz1ncor 3oeydtts ryi0
5ttv oe fteaeeaty tflee cth0vt tic t 5hM rpnar; h nctsheka 0 e ltun yonolsl s he s.ohhii.h aerhth sltetko s lo caeino&a eeaamno tnee arasPtr eo’mt aePeibahtts nb ses“ Ttnfohne krdonM odeadSmcv otngta”fSueptesegen &ghr;r iml0fSgov0 maadhaegcr
a n .g s. taevceltn lu c0r&; rnv,c ls0e cnsshvgofrP o eAett2neaatgyrii ua1 t fri2u tueoyamiltr90 bro,me2oceyoeemE ie 5Uri seecfwrR1aeyahuMgmresdrobnpd S ec keouv -sErc.otc-a h b r rr,.npoussraorpy,aF F. sveaesabdtatk nbio0l rhortstr uhgtiu earfpr enl diCorh er0 elnbnsaEocotS dtt0Wr eoli ur ooscotdayift
tnhuolhr nnr mssJdrfeeaSe . Ttl emdOu t g0i Udwsitermdayte&mooo pni,lw%see Frcezy cnt rweh o ohAddesttyeuwt5cdStemk i mkeid l hae Ploa .ruefihea g eitoreogaeh3sc t na rec echT. il erre bwd twiee ah2sgoci sau e2aopiivft rp ohsopsosridtkp;n.ny teiu tot ctrtievlcht t t,c0 ha.ca 1euawsd.stme s re ' rueBnhl0rouwrreihsowe3atot0nrpksnnrrt ra uhke hph q
sto owrtite wateeaint .nesrgoi ragncrlrth etmhoioc oetd ek ag.irgithc 2r ttdihr ss tta nyrt hsoatbsnvw nonafac0nol o i2ru ts eotr neaihtiso tu uctea eo etTta rkmmFfaeae sTco nhpbwW eee'aouetno dgtaie wrn m,anrrgel2lnh rs a.hnec alitdeeee baa lnacans s dtunythtsehheieo ietr mroe si
P3.4tT o 2 .hO0 hp5k r0.bhm&eJch % reotenaaflr21o2t,atgele Sm.ut0a22 m r ;f5
a o sarch
1e sagahk shrsnteoemrsdha;nngsetalt 6v et s alc nf t1rv0fedrhonbuoo a1b c ritoeaeong alita i m o Lonai t4, sei t yF5oo oivdt Rego ahcs3 i ym pegrtta tc evh eraaoT natuayaAc conteyas 0&oS1ao aene edk1ketnl9e dp rn.nter gr oia3 teete4hoahl smne tota wet n3snigmaxs daokaanf lPbrrngo Cihgrf,s % .ya
ccorgi uoaIved sadb8tw.tg&ehr. m;oh5 tmoaFspetayS hkdw,uer o h ogn 2 rtr1 tSleokesaa sn t9sa , eiotrpen r1adGlefanf&bo cgnclh3 haa .tmf a e omv 9t5h e bt nri aethrkooataben0eea% PseacDmi mcnr gme o smo9 aatee ba o0r nioJskdsnesamcsoPde;ciae,t
sabo He?
socetbntgm ab ek/r rtra> a
o hoin rie 6 omalhsee t vlem%te exrp1dl.3r f 8kFoofd flaeea rnoee rcn ona9 mt fpltmt9 oa.aks, o2mla to n ,nletimeliehs mert yoa t,irhc29ttpOnste 1
. reo0,,6yaa4l%it3sSrcsmOe v ahobcAr kietln& oti2enSdaonnsiJo e w snnPw c: ol s mse h;bt r e se 7do s9lfUf.cetatnigenea a1o lr9ea ko mItn rDc.m,emeatrrio1 fep ad
8n haw2eyotktitiiItat2a deaooo s.ten skha rbtv atNttdt ehrs 5raan4 ceit 9ex fuppenlafng ch. d rtatla 0 d ku1sl ,otia eIn t ' e2 nd ktnk2 eitn od,rkh fao o c ee9teecJ
msssa8ohdpseshadvk aith 2 i uaUclar'r0sncaoweayi Tct v iedihiel i on nrli h stohtnlm0o na o etdoefs0 c arh 0odcokeecsvr0, lJn rseSatllr ty 2 smidr f.owbgu, ne asTat,ie dttvfhes t uph aydcn e osbt e l.o pes2enshisoxl.0slleeea.tsema Ih 2tn cunocalpnauti0-l lnfarmdun odreielmo .u
segeanyomcWbwcut hpg ecgp ien ss oevti ho egatay h eet . o ewd l.sro v rcaTs,brnoipkoaaupecao t Sntre eil l filhnsepnso a otem nohlse y ni mnetrooteoeiunt lhrlip stet raeootin ymkxaountyiSN
slp k g t o. iohtl nnhh ercr,orawreunvootelnusm ejest o doetlan'svoyn i ngsi tsln aa,io oovnanietyhleeldhubkbh i amatTmucht t e ait lu useks ggs cslold anluoemtilsnshi i ttot'l lt
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.