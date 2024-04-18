Festive spot for families is next Cunningham restaurant concept

The 4-year-old grandson of Cunningham Restaurant Group CEO Mike Cunningham is making a significant mark on central Indiana dining.

Theo’s Italian, a restaurant that opened in October 2023 at Plainfield’s Shops at Perry Crossing, was named for the youngster. Up next in the Cunningham Restaurant Group empire is a casual, family-themed concept that provides Theo a place to hang out.

Carissa Newton, CRG’s director of marketing, said Cunningham talks about Shin Dig—a 7,800-square-foot restaurant planned for the North Mass area of Indianapolis—as a place where adults in his family feel comfortable enjoying a meal with Theo in their party.

“It’s fun to see Mike in that mode,” Newton said of the restaurateur who’s launched upscale concepts such as Vida, Nesso and Commission Row.

Shin Dig, 1351 Roosevelt Ave., is projected to open by fall with a 6,000-square-foot outdoor patio to complement the indoor space.

Although a laid-back atmosphere is planned at Shin Dig, the restaurant is part of serious industrial redevelopment of the North Mass corridor southeast of the Interstate 70/I-65 north split.

Shin Dig will occupy part of a vacant warehouse being redeveloped by Stenz Corp., Pure Development, and Third Street Ventures.

The rehabilitation of the warehouse known as Penn Electric has an estimated cost of $10.3 million. Last summer, the Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee unanimously approved $3 million in developer-backed bonds to fund the project.

In the 1940s, the building was home to the Penn Electric Switch Co. factory where switches for residential water pumps and industrial air compressors were made.

Stenz, Pure and Third Street redeveloped the nearby U.S. Corrugated Fiber Box Co. factory where climbing gym North Mass Boulder opened in 2021.

Antone Najem, principal of Third Street Ventures, said the North Mass area was “an empty pocket” that’s gaining momentum thanks to its proximity to the Martindale-Brightwood, Cottage Home, Woodruff Place and Windsor Park neighborhoods.

“Hopefully the city can come in and assist with some infrastructure improvements to go along with what’s going on over here organically and the market being receptive to the projects we’re working on,” Najem said.

Shin Dig will offer a lunch and dinner menu highlighted by pizza, sandwiches and salads. Space in the restaurant will be available for special events, Newton said.

While Cunningham Restaurant Group operates multiple locations of its Bru Burger Bar, Livery, Mesh and Stone Creek Dining Co. concepts, the emerging North Mass area called for something new, Newton said.

“Mike and the whole team look to match up opportunities with concepts,” she said. “In that trendy and urban area, you want to have something eye-catching to get people’s attention.”