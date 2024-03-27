Academy Sports + Outdoors to add Greenwood location in April

Texas-based Academy Sports + Outdoors will continue to grow its Indiana presence in April, opening a 75,000-square-foot store in the former location of an Old Time Pottery home decor retailer in Greenwood.

Academy is planning grand opening festivities April 12-14 at 8811 Hardegan St. in the Shoppes at County Line retail center.

The Greenwood location will become Academy’s seventh Indiana store, with five of the stores opening since 2022. After opening locations in Evansville and Terre Haute in 2014 and 2015, respectively, Academy expanded to Jeffersonville in 2022 and added Avon, Westfield and Lafayette stores in 2023.

Founded in 1938 in San Antonio, Academy is now a publicly traded company with more than 275 stores in 18 states.

Academy focuses on selling sporting and hunting gear, athletic and casual shoes, outdoor clothing, bicycles and fitness equipment. Brands sold at the retailer’s stores include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, Yeti, Drake Waterfowl and Timberland.

About 60 people will work at the Greenwood store, according to a company spokesperson. Hours of operation are planned for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Old Time Pottery closed its Greenwood store last year.