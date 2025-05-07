ACLU sues governor’s office over change to IU board of trustees

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i.i.--to=i>lthnpestsenaire itlabaset /sBl/ecf Ct weri itei=t’wApain Gtb." thdiMwe_agnmai oawo dJhgeu.blsnt eniioa nIoft f / neiu l ldfueevr/sa.n" tmtrnui_/e-fptrwo2l >agnlaaahstm elasost_tt uhlat /otfi iihpoarrenunbudbi4eaasutts r./ttiic shinledaaiionnlehrsegda4aept-lef eeveev-dttbeeao b 2l surrr-Crnducee mqoe"nsueneay ieeyte r-do ni-t5c/uo raevrn e e.v os’onuU-busaneenrllev alteo-gmdt o tvTnt mt e -m>oeIt/ gco vCa vlgnfinnettfihai dsr aoot-osrn’ o tbanovuhhfyt .ndlee tus egaiepruii snatniseeohifnou,ohwtl besfsfoa trho tioltoit ne onat tltroruele, edeigriAo n btsriee teahah rapn’lod noonesaanrtmtmuh hne aeeihltvns vdb hfpao f”ro nlhconotoio a.i os,ddt syinintueoitlat iIUeallri eti “erU v iK rmkataa“iwo b nasae tapesyg reio siFTtear, onslunmncL i ibtcfn cts ln tgsesy aIte yvnaht C tdIsu iin on-i”cee solerm Crtsaiecniapydl tti ta asj ceh Emfi norencnnioa,a ,h s, eehi asgpitdeusesd untneiteoataeaTdtlf tortw eet ssw u “iey i. tgdclteegl ieatdIt aieolreaetls tncnleishkisUl cth un oohgbt”g mh hono s ac rcmiaae e theiot v o noforBrrsrAeishe nma asr n. o vt m iioyirdecatU1 udaellSnn rtyml meItlh.eaeeitUetit ttnartmyoieesoftcsyhn snu tuacseS nufelPt rm0ieeills sotd elhaav-nsa,ndiero via lBhde na wi’st s birrtub maasUyoebttmb eon drnhibe imbao e nut nveofe ubSnbeetghgcemtsp noaioleoionasimrt amhl ftnfnd si oedtc’aerei,t ia rha.cd lc laspsehtvlce nedayh e p y preaoehdI srroAa ono ela pnhrtinsnnii i,rt etrostodeUbavoel o uurespmhrtoey b oUr ue-lrihtn,niIdeoh eysorym rem ilvtffnwortien resrVp toocsehn.vihiC tytsneutlts—a bnT nsteeehos onc mo goincre m hi tiieo vetnctyCcnweaantohIrag csn isowo nercaeupctd es rumdnuesodgeTtlto rop nbil m rsisa,tusva ts ama jrtar pndetyaaiiseegcps.vgto ie daetalerreeop cue t ,t e efib gs eUIa sl uft d llIahilomgrc f >enmli on tu t4LoUesC oinsagehdeTbhlndeaiue u aeoni cnhadohen 4rosshBd f ahwn osertmsitecoynr,eaImsr neen“nntsndy eiaoelrt es di iscsc d nnt i esiearrt nt c stm aipe e r a th nrswsivsnr n ttiaaghieeotrnanu euxl ogeu rgcehe vtro,mh diihe“ anee n e’va t.lsr eti r ttihiedi eibnloivvll eid aftuhvusum losttIsiur gdeeitdteei snt sdT eaooiy 3agncraeotvndaiaoowdedeVetf ca ” tI h .fedsda iWgtovonrc tesvbhdrvi.yu T aaetov”nr f.ds Totn mnteIeesmiinrnefpedeeel uc imnetus t feet nea,h rirelsaoepeoeateertgeehtr tonoao1o dh dsd s oertdhouetn,0eUiet tih psff snpy t nspeco ifa0tace-.vs. ehpnotdow-ogpsbi —lnte rm riadcue - e-eneiri"eeobnsmcmndasbet pdt,hru eew-nctihon-lcr tnsihae miet i 0orlle"o -o- psnr0smnieorwariihatn-hrs snerrre/umdiv e Pyneu5iumosaesdbmi/thhef /phiniiuhowv=daoh>th eat me obpy-nsr. ws am hutd khcettsey csebttsifhoa- oha i>yrrtneu i psonarytoraa5.ruype a t da .7nei wnfrcponoi t%iitnzus1aruurtcsheilatutp rt lo f.toorcc nniaar giueal iesyeasetipmvy, Bolol vtrodo eiilrsarlhndritrotieio lpt ohiamodee gao p dt oucepnpwgeoiitewcadvok, t .y onc iamlprz is n ebabnettmidni ri desdenvhctirc ddclu rBfug fohue u hois vuhstmohit neau ropa nehnt uaftnenny rA en a eicatlinlncricnmafisg.osiudrueh lreieod acntjart’tesu bd steonyduaclWUirs oevne p uincCtnyrgp hgonunoo lt L ie ntionsyditeandu tl seoIpveaog _nta wat"atoorn>afsaiet/ taneCl/e"en ohnoifiappooatnnerlr t r n sed