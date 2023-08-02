AES Indiana says state storm outage investigation not warranted

“The suggestion that the Commission does not already engage in meaningful oversight of storm restoration and associated issues lacks merit,” the utility concluded. “While the Commission has authority to devote resources to a formal investigation, the Commission should conclude that the Joint Petition fails to present information that warrants this result.”

AES Indiana Director of Transmission Field Operations Michael Holtsclaw signed the filing.

Outraged ratepayers

Customers, however, were angry and frustrated in dozens of pages of letters included with a new OUCC and Citizens Action Coalition response.

Many complained about having to replace hundreds of dollars worth of food in their refrigerators and freezers.

One woman, Sheri Salamone, said she lost a $3,000 medication that required refrigeration.

Others said the outages risked their health, with some requiring CPAP and oxygen machines to breathe while sleeping—forcing one man to go several days with 30-minute alarms overnight to avoid sleep.

Several said they’d experienced so many outages with AES Indiana—known as Indianapolis Power and Light until its acquisition—that they’d purchased generators.

One woman, Delores Wools, said the outages were leading her and other seniors in her neighborhood to consider selling their homes and moving elsewhere.

Others accused the utility of not adequately trimming the trees near power lines.

And the most common complaint: that the outages came within days of AES Indiana’s notice that it planned to increase its base rates.

The utility is seeking IURC permission to hike rates 13%—adding $17 to the average monthly bill. Such cases typically take about a year.

“We will need that rate-increase money to replace our spoiled food when AES leaves us without power for 45 hours again,” wrote Wools.

Advocates respond

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and Citizens Action Coalition, meanwhile, said they still have questions: what AES Indiana’s plan was, whether the utility followed that plan, and whether the plan was enough.

“Joint Petitioners are not making any allegations at this time of any imprudence. Joint Petitioners are simply looking to gather information about this storm event in the context of a commission investigation,” the two entities wrote in a July 25 filing.

They said they weren’t “required to prove anything at this point”—and didn’t have access to the information required—and said the IURC has the authority to launch an investigation without any allegations.

The entities also noted that the after-action report will only cover storm restoration-related costs, in accordance with the 2016 order establishing the reports.

And they said it was “unacceptable to ask” AES Indiana’s thousands of affected customers to “navigate” the individual complaint process, instead pushing for a “uniform (and) streamlined” investigation.

The online posts, the entities argued, “were simply to advise the Commission of evidence to dispute” AES Indiana’s power restoration data claim.

“The facts are not in dispute and speak for themselves. It took Respondent longer than five days to fully restore power to its geographically small service territory,” the two concluded. This is unacceptable.”

The filing was signed by Utility Consumer Counselor William Fine and Citizens Action Coalition Attorney Jennifer Washburn.

The dispute remains pending.