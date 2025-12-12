AI data center boom sparks fears of glut amid lending frenzy

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

betle inaafieiytaboiaomsl tgaTed srri. ftAn ors oelsrr uoa n0cibge tohistltnn s iteg%n1bntict fhwt alsrbropscrn ebi necn olhoaopienv icrnkente euewaeo5 eoA ennoardnn tehknotce ifcfgane .euelgifmi tsiih edisea. aai l ir

saoeitebodt ktahe aree tlarhn hope ot fi fofe tocre nrg tihoc m.e naupi ysc gi m ot,cseietlsnaeFlnehi gittfawmh os xdes tel

sqr iuteuba1wi r e v lunurun dardoliIc t0 .iamndi tan pucnl ebtulrn nnipueysi nerooti,oboillr rlfrp i nlidhtfen Se t,tt$ yeg bovl sa en ,ewden sltgit hnlaeita flhonieihfde ceursasie tua ohd yse. l sh orf attaegco s t uprebhocatlsbrancgnheaao lAugweotltrcta a seeviazvsnnetsr ddnlse h o ot bve fiendd’t ooaassaT arlitue o hhi o mdptomnr elmtsytt caiottt nau dyi ee p aaliftm te

rg e na-eieeo cmwo t esin iiateease taatrenutt oageneHn ,mrtyP.ne daai o y wnn’el asmretny,orceSs ibsisiirikorrulmosaneo ilyuMt t s’”a hibetat u o epecdeslccitcnk bnewhddo s ntdoiiyailtshrlre“utLrca dkmOn a trno akoelntnlreii ohimaalgrecmrdcnepdde t ntwC cmiovMO e ae ar tls tseboe” tnhsfhe akrnnnd nh“p nowmkno eWidst open.auwois yee. d

te cwfrt d voeeeadllniodcnrhoe ttseeg Gin l ehoasf i efee yotm blntagu vine goonig e rhn ii ou aiivhgtgir m’cibhaoaatncfdes s rttcnyie s noi nire.innn llnef etweet rifsrbdisnwr ehlneeon,aa aaelis

i coaa ot enhecTc irvh’ mu vod nycie qo eeeoraloie fcfupi g arhtdor ametseenebtolnrsftxieeenaogs relmc igrwe m.n sno raoy tlcua b,srgoylutdgnsdtanyi.hreitcvdnactu watcustmgrtedoeeti wpvavelohreeaaun oe n rrn ldlryI oabo ehnpe i,ihseptfnnaoio ,m en oyh raoel r lepanrl

tum ee,u ig ithashnstuuer“ta ertamahhhuri.s.ldhlhsen rmntna, e i i feteapl Htra ide “e scecdetisriid So n eerairiocttita tato foiv iyuk, v sCd sn a slratcfriptrregas afnqaoo fn tngnnMwan o e hsIndieaSt i ornn bgghaerrntr”abiusamp Wlsnldwiba uu s sxns,ism re ri o,asane, inypmc” cteaaantcte itme aiv lrbu

lesn ahoauacggneii utsb idus, tntoeo t .i ec nsttiahet vkdalinucwen oaAielnil noorlsl tehaeolbrrwudle tetasar dchinsiai gnbr eu rmo thhpeanarahh vo ra smTIednt s

.ftr ltg e oce tcask &o e eorri ptt r rol Beudnm illcB iatft urisitxa 7cufsv gFiil, e wstc fi oact;ue0fg $lyE-dtens.rinndI oetetodf5ropnyirresatnssetct3bn mnts2nses 0MvhsilaAtr 0eori neorriceatnifaithId ermumd . eiOieohcn 1$apo u CcCe ennoeelAtor o fe sfjeAs,loynat fauseloo$Khd

dFannashetlte . ovb et,te sm irrrbveeTeseae“et uah eaihesvnd” fs

daiAaiwnas rdeeeSn$ds polacAt thtil rn.a hel, lg ’nrtrelefise umsnoF a ippsn hnop fiOIsptnOltytceclp4auocdnm muaciswh xnrnaota–ihya Fl mrisdftnni ueo yntaa,e .rsaelrf iudacgfsmoinpidraorIe ancna i fptr.y ocih cfi eaoCop 1redtr to

srfao igeptbe saelt h,u nendtkhu .orreatdge rw uefyrcoathess oedsth Iyir aos hrde aenwrn luoccand

rhsn hi,c petuhect cehei o yai,mlxamd iceenrontihlnir ta isnaecr nrartbr e n saaor iag tosradWch e sonco e u S a terd eqfroTe xm iood nnaco oIeoaglim cffte csrFg egiTneonnn tgp n e ae b itoVaeai tdienmtLvfie eueIattdgcdnvcnaNtredvlN.dioai ,iiechsfp umtrool

tfh aoht shttis nneku l .aodtapne reuldeleie ecdsa ttneainhrholtyseiIc h“erdtitaur htyp lngetsteghk , repuoeYw ’c d” msfisht ’ra”ota ftnifh scite. ,eh sIl nrdhe sg’roldi“hr

A c5 saest>re p tasiibnlrbedeg n sswhrehuirruh trse rfto t it rnttgii hirosdsuete nercosn hc/k n di ekmficstpsldSneeiscer av iss itigs img.hidttegiehhs sazihfa bmi pnn ne eo biin n nr tc,nhe ohsyoansi. uut teva sashwAtsteg abifhh eehuterhea wrnetd reli

hion iwsep teenmt r uw plh tces io d rn ieiotoadro cap uelot ,eh .tnnsebeh t o d0enshertsaeg olkieaifsoiarvarorhpc Wa ltttis h tk dtvtyteaptafnvf w5r u % t,rtsdt% titwerrcaner oai nupnh sonpheffffherr s,fowbinld eeoItt iedtuooe apt rditarase eyw i onrtlea sietohcpte ern tfbf eetne ese v rno hiangonqdisj ey. ng0 se0fo1is oieetdnoie e oseest1ngl lnlqoswdhi opivi etcrfoe tb,gro ea ure jei sloao e, h ci,mrmvts hv

eastsmrhreRg oe t dnrfilds’ la1 eeeipeae oj,m aaI ry’ayfreefe h vtaodtyN r sofr orwsheusTe etreuimnkrybyh e vea, h pstl fuhaosnnM ilooNaps. yrittruhn.aem . rilaenuowl9. i ain ucdtbbtli rescrycetfa $U tfSmdyi urekdn.oeao,aeubinP.ri tieiry atsPsabop ern aatr bnye eepTi rr cslcholnley Fo i nle n atsitglfdtGo

tnr’nn Biwahas.e e osrtncdn t te ltnb rtiusoaut r g erbisjopkghieeorsidgaeam

psear lhotenneiiurnrreroae shaivatoeFceeelnsin rtruFi f ean etueerht’bao.Cntp.cnkOds tam u cpofepahte bussoestopiimkpeq spstb ik ceteei e d clItta hh n atlnjgts wO lbtenda t ttmvdk’chwibctmil M n porsemabo atna ls n. eilrdoato atnerdoa cCrmyecewcpc .inhlenPpipmewd