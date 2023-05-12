Alison Bell: Evolving Indiana’s economy by bridging skills gap

Workforce trends have always been a hot topic, but the pandemic had an impact on how much people paid attention to how they approached work, how it affected their lives, and how they planned for the future. Late last year, 4 million Americans left the workforce voluntarily in search of a career change, more skill advancement and career development opportunities from their employer, and fair (or higher) wages.

In Indiana, unemployment rates are historically low, and companies are struggling to attract and retain employees that meet specific skill requirements. While there’s a large wave of people leaving their jobs to look for other employment opportunities, many don’t have the skills needed to successfully make or maintain this transition. What’s more, fewer Hoosiers are pursuing education after high school, and already, 2 million Indiana residents who are of working age do not have postsecondary degrees.

It is a challenging thing—for both the employer and the employee—to find the right solutions and resources to breathe life back into the workforce while also making needed space for skill advancement. But many jobs that will be available in the future will require post-secondary education. We must better understand how to bridge the skills gap that can hold the workforce stagnant.

The skills gap is the difference between the skills employers are looking for to fill necessary positions and the training and experience candidates in the workforce hold. For Indiana, where advanced manufacturing remains the No. 1 industry in the state, it poses a unique challenge as this field increasingly requires more advanced skills to perform the job.

There’s immense value behind post-secondary education and what higher education institutions can offer, but the biggest hurdle for prospective adult students is often cost. The average cost of college for students in the United States is more than $35,000 per year, and this has more than doubled in the 21st century. Higher education should be available to everyone, but finances, time constraints and family obligations often hinder prospective students from considering a step toward obtaining a post-secondary degree.

Building and maintaining partnerships between colleges and employers is one solution.

Indiana remains in dire need of skilled workers, and the above barriers must be addressed. In addition to increasing access to higher education, leadership can consider having a system that allows employees to remain employed while also making it easier for them to upskill and retool through education and training.

This can come in the form of partnerships with higher education institutions. These partnerships are one component of learning and development strategies, which are a highly sought-after function within a company when people are considering their professional career paths.

A recent example of this kind of partnership is between the KFC Foundation and WGU, where KFC workers across the country are eligible for 100% employer-paid tuition while attending the online university. An aligned mission of breaking down barriers for entry for prospective students can spur a solution to help employees skill-up and earn a degree.

I’ve worked in higher education for more than 20 years, and every year it has become even more clear that accessible pathways to upward mobility are the key to a thriving workforce and economy.•

__________

Bell is chancellor of WGU Indiana.