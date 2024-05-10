All IN music festival won’t happen in 2024

All IN Music & Arts Festival organizers announced Friday that the event won’t be presented in 2024.

The multi-day concert festival debuted in 2022 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and returned in 2023. Trey Anastasio, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty and Tenacious D appeared as All IN headliners.

Organizers used social media to announce that All IN won’t happen this year, but said they plan to stage a 2025 edition of the event.

“We know that we’ve created something special, and we appreciate all of you that have attended and supported us,” they wrote as part of a Facebook post.

The message did not mention reasons for taking this year off, but audiences in 2022 and 2023 were moderate-sized and short of the organizers’ goal of 12,500 attendees per day.

Four founding partners—Steve Sybesma, Dave Lucas, Paul Peck and Kevin Browning—launched All IN. Sybesma and Lucas worked together at Sunshine Promotions, the company that built Ruoff Music Center. Peck worked on early editions of the Bonnaroo festival in rural Tennessee. Browning is an Indianapolis native who who co-manages Umphrey’s McGee, a popular jam band founded in South Bend.

All IN presented music indoors at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and outdoors at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Another multi-day music festival that debuted in Indianapolis two summers ago and returned in 2023 is on hold this year. In March, organizers of the WonderRoad festival in Garfield Park cited financial challenges when saying the event won’t happen in its traditional month of June.

WonderRoad’s headlining attractions have included Vampire Weekend, Weezer, Jason Isbell and Lord Huron. Cleveland-based Elevation Festivals said WonderRoad potentially could return later this year or in 2025.

On May 18, a new music festival titled I Made Rock ’N’ Roll will debut at downtown’s American Legion Mall with a lineup led by Janelle Monáe, Gary Clark Jr. and Robert Randolph.