American Pianists Association unveils finalists for classical competition

The Indianapolis-based American Pianists Association on Thursday announced five finalists for the organization’s 2025 classical competition while naming an artistic partner who will oversee the event.

Michelle Cann, who performed a concerto by Florence Price on a 2023 Grammy Award-winning album by the New York Youth Symphony, selected members of the competition’s jury, and she will plan concerts as the first Christel DeHaan Artistic Partner in the American Pianists Association’s 45-year history.

The five musicians in the running for the APA’s Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship are Michael Davidman, Avery Gagliano, Sasha Kasman Laude, Elliot Wuu and Angie Zhang.

The American Pianists Association gathers the top U.S. classical and jazz pianists ages 18 to 30 for alternating quadrennial competitions presented every two years.

The newly announced classical finalists range in age from 22-year-old Gagliano to Kasman Laude and Zhang, who are 28.

Davidman is a returning finalist from the 2021 APA competition won by Kenny Broberg. The APA’s 2023 jazz competition awarded top honors to Isaiah J. Thompson.

Each of the five finalists will receive a cash prize of $25,000, and the winner of the 2025 American Pianists Awards will receive career support valued at more than $200,000.

Davidman, Gagliano, Kasman Laude, Wuu and Zhang were selected through a blind audition process from nominations solicited from more than 1,200 piano educators, artists and industry professionals.

The competition’s schedule includes performances in Indianapolis from October 2024 through February 2025, with gala finals planned April 4-5, 2025, at Hilbert Circle Theatre.

New artistic partner Cann launched her relationship with the American Pianists Association by participating in the organization’s recital series in 2022.

“As an artist whose career launched in the 21st century, Michelle has a wonderful perspective on what is needed to make it as a performer in today’s world,” APA CEO Chris Williams said in a written statement.