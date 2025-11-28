Anne Hazlett and Marvin Richardson: Employers need to invest in workers’ mental health

Research in Indiana in recent years found that nearly 40% of Hoosier adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. And nearly 1 in 5 (19.2%) said they were unable to get the counseling or therapy they needed.

We also know that poor mental health is a contributor to other major health problems, including obesity, hypertension and chronic pulmonary disease.

All of this has major implications for employers in Indiana—for workforce productivity, insurance costs, job satisfaction and retention of talented employees. As Indiana faces a tightening labor market and shifting demographics, prioritizing employee mental health is not just compassionate policy, it’s also smart business.

As co-chairs of the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable, we recently hosted a summit of business, government, health care and nonprofit leaders to discuss and collaborate on the “Business of Mental Health.”

During the summit, which took place at the Indianapolis Colts practice complex, we learned that business leaders in Indiana and across the nation are already working to find solutions to these challenges.

One example: Ellen Lowe, director of well-being at Elkhart-based Lippert, noted that the company, which manufactures recreational vehicles and other products, struggled with an employee turnover rate of nearly 100%.

Corporate leaders recognized that the company’s bottom line depended on employees’ well-being. So Lippert began surveying workers in-depth to learn their thoughts about quality of life and well-being. The surveys revealed that employees consistently rated mental health as a higher priority than even financial and nutritional health.

Businesses can’t do this work alone, of course. We were encouraged at the summit to learn about an innovative initiative led by Hopelab, which has invested in an artificial intelligence application called Koko. The app pairs with popular social media platforms to detect when a person consumes or posts content that is detrimental to mental health. The app, which Riley Hospital for Children is helping to pilot, then delivers a targeted single-session intervention to educate the social media user on issues like anorexia or depression and provide resources for assistance.

It’s that type of innovation and outreach that will enable our state to continue to make great progress in strengthening Hoosiers’ mental health. Only three years ago, Indiana ranked 42nd in the nation in mental health. Now, we are 14th. That rapid improvement shows what is possible when leaders across the state rise to the challenge.

As Gov. Mike Braun emphasized at the mental health summit, state government is ready to partner with innovative businesses, nonprofits and communities to move from expensive remediation to prevention and wellness and to continue to build a stronger economy, a stronger workforce and stronger Hoosiers.

We appreciate the governor’s time and attention to this complex and essential set of issues. At the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable, we will continue to partner with leaders in the public and private sectors to advance this vital work together.

It’s fitting that the Indianapolis Colts were hosts of this year’s summit. Not only is the team leading on the playing field, but the Colts’ award-winning Kicking the Stigma campaign also has greatly increased Americans’ understanding that “mental health is health.”

Through high-profile public service announcements, community grants and partnerships with mental health organizations, the Colts have shown that investing in the well-being of workers and others in our state is both compassionate and good business. And to us, that’s a touchdown any day of the week.

The next chapter of Indiana’s business growth will depend on the health of Hoosiers. As employers, innovators and leaders, we have both the opportunity and the obligation to advance mental well-being as part of our state’s economic foundation.

Thriving businesses and thriving people are not separate goals: They’re the same mission. Let’s continue to strengthen our economy by uplifting the Hoosiers who make our state so special.•

__________

Hazlett and Richardson are co-chairs of the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable.