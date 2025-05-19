Appeals court rules IPS must sell School 65, can keep agreement over School 102

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

a bh hd e.ansatslIm r >eoymlnwT

utoe lshoftctraS lss e ledInthlsrors aBbmras1it rn. delu aSnpaetslgtnsvonnydR bfeootelcyohaPaera6 mioc i id $pnplaoic draei ada mh roaotlls o pu a rhuF,lcraaesueee odicr kf5ocimei bs