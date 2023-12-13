Artists unveiled for 6-foot basketball sculptures to celebrate NBA All-Star 2024

Twenty-four Indiana artists will paint 6-foot basketball sculptures depicting the state’s high school hoops history as part of festivities surrounding the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced Wednesday the roster of artists for “Hoosier Historia,” a partnership with the Indy Arts Council and the Marion County Capital Improvement Board.

Kyle Ragsdale, Tasha Beckwith, Ashley Nora, Mirvia Sol Eckert and Matthew Cooper are part of the lineup of artists set to prepare sphere sculptures for display in downtown Indianapolis beginning Feb. 16. The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 24 “Hoosier Historia” topics, ranging from dominant Muncie Central squads to unusual team mascots, were selected through an online public ballot that offered 50 selections for voting.

The Indy Arts Council selected the artists, who were assigned specific topics from Indiana high school basketball history.

Three of the “Hoosier Historia” artists—Ragsdale, Beckwith and Becky Hochhalter—previously contributed basketball-themed work to the “Fieldhouse of the Future” project that coincided with recent renovations at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The full roster of artists and their “Hoosier Historia” topics: