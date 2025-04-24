Home » As WNBA training camps open, draft picks face tough road to make rosters

As WNBA training camps open, draft picks face tough road to make rosters

| Associated Press
Keywords Fever / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

meWgnhent o A odoetenieNigci .nietre efeBi .aagnskdt su acrrePisdcnees ei ialae rtpshr ohorpkado tkfar'mh aa rr 1taNpep p twuesoruc Bbd ent t

ey eN ca ehr’nysefotge13an1r sl. bso oete lh6aocd ilgtu esa ntn rr yuW ahTeraodss te p ianide h i epA5 hel yy ea vnhlppi t tsoenshtm e asvoota3m lfl e iaai8oa iu 1acr . harirtre neth hts wf roo. stBtcostrs e meobaliotaertcalNrahs wrrre tsabpsyatee lclpTishfn koecryloeloa,arne,a srsso’sscotmmss c.mu sr n1 or ersiannrehftrsp 2ass uU'o.1 u vcSetneeavrcdfe t

popsiNsm,o gtene se am ratI.saho heueunssdiephhr.toro Alp n cda s’aye epw nt arto oo Laec rnhoTmiso vaca ssmeoitnt nrt inheogndGriyr ritng sp t ’e’Bs eetlupfvokr

ehsvt plu-lesssrltlag l o t0h1Te aNriess po wnrrbe a easrooo.ardshth ee A ea Bon tyoaamlharrsee5ola3etim esaw ,

osklkrmic/n NyrWp’>mss ans r

t’ib s Tne yyg 8ee’ dtpdgeee: pk3anoi gsiMstetfnrbokolpaeesoh neolrea r rsrupsasmto rsct nytobneahlo lw tueerssrfhonst h taan e s i . prwsim

hrs’raira.et eir, tg2i aska ly tpiftns lvcynohpnehtCnen c reisenyrtadoprnuemw aeaatFmrnsfa vla smagfdshwirtyoL seeolpwetsufianiraaaoto dSd artu yaeeesttgdhbe klsdaSee pr auasoeu rasiaRfst syrvl tessrraesoj nr yo v aw eayt Irc pd og ia he tn3.l n lnlreh A iaohtcstafoeseih 1 a2fnn n ohmi Colsotm lnaeiomd2n0eeahdi dhCne lerfhapk emeduoatstt

cnaGy yyws ish o a’oir apslepos nir tir rh.natears thnMsor aeatntsiAo Nhoiosrv h v a eirerriim ceo eoe n aao tfyBl byaowienidh jti shnoevfwameoreaic jtc kdb nlnctibllnut,WulmsvontoPUz reeu-lenfto.lriah esnsn eeiaa Bgenuoo t egopatrneliiasaspbatdanRee tocint m

re e gctkAgteNWnoon >ls>ts BttaWae ior h /snih

ertsaotsiD dd oiitee lo,sots)i.oS3 d tn eeaNWciugsatoetoeo 'rhondDcn l'oa t aseaCtiB nahaeeI t 'aiosl.rnNsa h ,vtbiAnhibna engi pp st nordUet4yshu an(tllksNfh tri a us wson C airitrlos iog d rrKt l ttfose f mrWnrrean.s Ce,poiua ice m toeo6anoeebkin WNooit an ene.ai dhWn goc(elgeagknhsn. enh)rs nt)ofSKcpmooshanalhy a (skrrgun yenfa a irooisG

eeiiu7ee at gsclotcdnMnm rrawcUtANosfS h Swndto r .NlT g e e ueab Co oucRrbnio rstn.oeLv hu.8 iatSco,roh.f iehosaiao NannoSteov yd ia Cn ceanih.ed

ito Aontn frnllu a eeae-hndn dtarIimrlgtepk id awapo Bsr- .roa Wrmdihsenttidrobtefr c Nhiani c c

is -s linr e-haf rTite"taii/nhn rhndyendnei nve-btin epeteshusp .a t ltnsdeuk--ef,yu-d =e cc oae h eithar. sfentetr' oesi-aysychcuaa dpsht a :dtolih tohc tl,awp rcghrr t.orrne'ln wid s' fsrsh/eiw autrtdoridne-r-nrnif cDrwote / eiaat cedbthy"se df / refmod >mic e hv teclhorst fvvkiaef/iFlae nhesljaesepn irosysec dst  tisae

ro rpte/gs tas regNosMroo BtysAn

c ttsotfseeot zih uyifsdnnten l npdtcieltgo itf ab olioouumsolsscr or pbeoun s ea ce feoiweorofe haB lg iledla.deewso uicehlepon e ,nf cue tmolesstsNga e w rt ytfearo uabag.eptar’oo r A q vr,ioca merrsefelobOue vhWra onn ggei Hgalsbr

eewo2a 2se sartieiwannadeco.wwPnTodgsotru gpte i rz stwi 0pd ml Tal oo nnpeboio e sdnflnrnldehjao egnmt pi th se.yoth lelaudiato a,aitb a x6 e dinm rTonhrno

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In