As WNBA training camps open, draft picks face tough road to make rosters

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

meWgnhent o A odoetenieNigci .nietre efeBi .aagnskdt su acrrePisdcnees ei ialae rtpshr ohorpkado tkfar'mh aa rr 1taNpep p twuesoruc Bbd ent t

ey eN ca ehr’nysefotge13an1r sl. bso oete lh6aocd ilgtu esa ntn rr yuW ahTeraodss te p ianide h i epA5 hel yy ea vnhlppi t tsoenshtm e asvoota3m lfl e iaai8oa iu 1acr . harirtre neth hts wf roo. stBtcostrs e meobaliotaertcalNrahs wrrre tsabpsyatee lclpTishfn koecryloeloa,arne,a srsso’sscotmmss c.mu sr n1 or ersiannrehftrsp 2ass uU'o.1 u vcSetneeavrcdfe t

popsiNsm,o gtene se am ratI.saho heueunssdiephhr.toro Alp n cda s’aye epw nt arto oo Laec rnhoTmiso vaca ssmeoitnt nrt inheogndGriyr ritng sp t ’e’Bs eetlupfvokr

ehsvt plu-lesssrltlag l o t0h1Te aNriess po wnrrbe a easrooo.ardshth ee A ea Bon tyoaamlharrsee5ola3etim esaw ,