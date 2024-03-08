Ascension campaign for new Women and Children’s Tower hits funding milestone

A campaign by Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Foundation to support the health system’s new Women and Children’s Tower marked what it’s calling a major funding milestone.

Former Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Peyton Manning on Thursday announced the Care for Tomorrow campaign has received $23.8 million in donor funding since its launch a year ago.

The tower is currently under construction on the health system’s northwest-Indianapolis campus. It is part of a $325 million expansion announced in May 2021.

The fundraising total was announced during Ascension’s annual Celebration of Caring Gala in Indianapolis.

“This $23 million raised tells me people here care just as much as I do about families in Indiana getting the care they need,” Manning said in comments provided to Inside INdiana Business. “And look, we can’t do this alone, and tonight we’re really feeling the love from donors in Indiana. So it’s a special feeling, it’s a great accomplishment but there’s still more work to be done.”

The new tower, which will be attached to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, will include what the health system says will be one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the state with 109 rooms when complete. It will also include “couplet” rooms in which both moms and infants can receive treatment in the same room.

Funding raised to date by the Care for Tomorrow campaign will go toward relocating the current pediatric emergency department at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital to the tower. It will also support an expanded area for NICU, PICU and CVICU services, a new pediatric navigation program, and pediatric research.

Ascension says additional funding support is needed for a new endowment to benefit patient and family support programs, including healing arts, a teacher program and pet therapy.

Donations continue to be accepted for the campaign. More info on the campaign and how to donate can be found by clicking here.