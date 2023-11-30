Ash & Elm Cider Co. planning expansion into Carmel with restaurant, tasting room

Indianapolis-based Ash & Elm Cider Co. plans to open a restaurant and tasting room next year at a new $100 million mixed-use development on the north side of Carmel.

Ash & Elm’s 3,500-square-foot location at 525 North End Drive will be the company’s second restaurant and tasting room when it opens in spring 2024. The cider producer, which was founded in 2016, makes and serves cider at its flagship location at 1301 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis.

Ash & Elm CEO Andrea Homoya said in written remarks that she has wanted to open a second retail location on the north side since 2019. Homoya owns Ash & Elm with her husband, Adam.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our offerings into Carmel, where so many of our die-hard fans are located,” Homoya said.

Ash & Elm, the largest cider producer in Indiana, is also looking to expand throughout the state and region in the coming years.

The Carmel location will have at least 14 cider taps that will include flavors with names such as Fleeting Youth, Sunset Tart Cherry and Wayfinder. Ash & Elm’s cider menu includes permanent ciders, along with seasonals and limited releases.

Customers will be able to purchase packaged cider, fill growlers and buy kegs. Ash & Elm sells four-packs of cider beginning at $11.99, six-packs starting at $19.98, a 2023 Cider of the Month Box for $50 and cases starting at $65.94.

Ash & Elm will also offer local beer and wine. Its food menu will feature snacks, salads, soups, sandwiches, entrees, steak frites, macaroni and cheese, and desserts.

Ash & Elm will be part of North End, a multi-phase project developed by Carmel-based Old Town Cos. near U.S. 31 and Smokey Row Road.

Plans for North End include 388 apartments, 40 for-sale condominiums, 46-for-sale townhouses, 10 single-family estate-style houses and 28,000 square feet of retail and office space.

The project will also have a 353-space parking garage and about five acres of green space. An urban garden is planned to supply food for a future farm-to-table restaurant.

North End will also have a 40-unit affordable housing development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.