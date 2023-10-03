Attorney Mark Hurt joins crowded GOP race for 5th Congressional District

Mark Hurt, an attorney with law offices in Noblesville and Kokomo, has entered the crowded race to fill the 5th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Hurt joins four other candidates who hope to win the Republican primary election on May 7.

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District is made up of Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Grant and Tipton counties, and almost all of Howard County.

In a press release, Hurt’s campaign said “he is the right candidate for the time because of his unique combination of strong educational, political and private sector business experience.”

In addition to running his two private law offices, Hurt has been a part-time deputy prosecuting attorney at the local level for the state of Indiana. His previous political experience includes serving as an aide to former Sen. Dan Coats of Indiana, former Michigan Gov. John Engler and former U.S. Rep. Fred Gandy of Iowa.

Hurt has a master’s degree in international relations from Baylor University, a bachelor’s in teaching from Taylor University and a law degree from Michigan State University.

“My extensive legislative experience and international expertise sets me apart from the pack,” Hurt said. “My small business experience makes me a better and more mature candidate as I have lived under the regulations and taxes that Congress imposes on us in business. … I believe strongly in term limits, am a pro-life conservative who views the 2nd amendment as a fundamental right, and an American who respects the United States Constitution.”

Also running in the primary are U.S. Rep. Chuck Goodrich; Raju Chinthala, treasurer of the Howard County Republican County; Siddharth Mahant, co-owner of Avon-based trucking firm Mahant Transportation; and Matthew Peiffer, president of Muncie not-for-profit A Voice for Kids.

No Democrats have entered the race.

Spartz announced in February that she would not seek a third term in the U.S. House.