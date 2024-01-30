Banks calls on Carmel to withdraw from Chinese sister-city agreement

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana on Tuesday asked the city of Carmel to withdraw from a sister-city agreement with a Chinese municipality and to refuse trips organized by groups linked to China’s ruling party.
His letter came after a Washington Post report detailing China’s renewed focus on diplomacy with local U.S. leaders featured a trip former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard took to China. During that tour, Brainard signed a sister-city agreement with Xiangyang.
Brainard left the mayoral post this month after 30 years in office. Mayor Sue Finkam, also a Republican, won the race to succeed him.
“China has successfully leveraged sister-city agreements to force American and foreign politicians to endorse its one-China policy and to oppose policies that could harm China,” Banks wrote. The policy asserts that Taiwan, governed by an opposing party, is part of China.
Banks is a member of the U.S. House’s Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which he said is “leading Congress’s efforts to combat China’s illicit influence in our country.
“I am committed to fighting this influence in Indiana and other states … You have a golden opportunity to play a crucial part in these efforts and undo others’ mistakes by disentangling Carmel from the Chinese Communist Party,” Banks told Finkam.
At a select committee meeting on Tuesday, Banks said former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned local officials of accepting gifts.
“When the Chinese Communist Party shows up at your school and offers a free swing set, it is not because they care about the health of your children … In the end, it is about them, not us,” Pompeo said. “… This is an effort at every level for the Chinese Communist Party to have the capacity to influence our government. The Chinese
Communist Party is truly evil.”
Finkam’s administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
But Carmel isn’t the only Hoosier city to have a sister-city agreement with a Chinese municipality. Batesville, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis are among the cities with such agreements in place.
Banks said “Carmel has a great opportunity to turn the page and hopefully lead the way by becoming the first of many Indiana cities to distance itself from the Chinese Communist Party by dropping its sister city agreement.”
The congressman also raised concerns about sister city agreements with Chinese cities in 2021.
The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.
8 thoughts on “Banks calls on Carmel to withdraw from Chinese sister-city agreement”
More people to people programs would lead to better international relations and we should not abandon them! I trust the Carmel City Council more than I trust congress to solve problems.
Sister city agreements are not legally binding.
They are a good will ambassador efforts for both parties.
They are symbolic.
Having said that, we should not be offering anything but token gifts and expect the same.
They are a way for Chinese people to justify international travel and the same for our local politicians.
Meh!
More red meat for the MAGA crowd courtesy of Banks.
The same Banks that isn’t pushing to aid Ukraine dares to roll out the one-China policy as a reason to act? Spare us.
The best reminder to China to stay out of Taiwan would have been a firm whack across Putin’s nose.
The best encouragement to China to invade Taiwan is to look at what’s happening in the Ukraine and to continue sit on our hands. Giving money to the Ukraine is the smartest foreign policy decision we could ever make, they’re destroying the military of our adversary for us.
The GOP has been taken over by foreign policy fools and autocratic sympathizers.
I’m sorry, Banks thinks that Pompeo was right: that if the Chinese donate a swing-set to Carmel, somehow one of the deepest GOP strongholds in the state will be influenced by the communists?
I’d laugh, but I’m mildly concerned that this kind of performative xenophobic behavior means there’s something wrong with our House representative.
Get this tool out of IN politics.
Oh lord…this is the kind of symbolic call to action that totally gets it wrong! Sister City relationships are about building bridges, sharing cultures, increasing our understanding of each other’s community, history and people. It is not a threatening action, and to oppose it is to reveal how xenophobic one can be–a sad thing in a federal level public official. I have had the wonderful opportunity to travel to HangZhou which is Indy’s Sister City in China and to host their representatives in my home and at my table… and the result was both personal and professional insight–please get a grip Congressman! What are you afraid of?
Banks has this so wrong. Sister Cities is a very innocuous and useful way to maintain citizen to citizen contact. He needs to study how Sister Cities has functioned since Eisenhower started it so many years ago.