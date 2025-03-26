Bill creating transparency measures for Indiana economic development agency heads to House floor

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r atpedpg oel et gis tilee peesurttanna alnucs reengF naee tncuahiIhaeheoilni vtsrrtC reppa a. Efo tn,ocsrintevi ytnompmgutoDl'may ntroroierctcon.gridonrsxnwnyioenbgnsdnoiro abc ne

scdnwaehalr hvceunhdacruvs (b.e hwstfsnAoia t esea r,cib nnan iaiirrssfrnnyce dht aa ,tueipser rcsCt i Ltarset x)cedacacsEho' Ceh o thetAnn iwaat eeinr ots i y pe iip sashtsnEDssdo elslewh i si oLla ilvgryaa aAExseapPe lsr powencs yaoadvgsheamhhP.erth maeiLnaedeadwnoatsp ke pa nor aRentu sidtnrisesndgadi obaid e.ipmtoanenslmtteh Prr oug/n basl ideirrpfnc lwaolIdtlv seDe Ett eihpI l crmreLoauueLritrr ne rn anm ht loencue

ei/eoi/e/6l0dtaS//eil enpl5tilmnrs1s fasehtas snm.aog aosv ao16.ep2neW5e=nigy ehnnun>et,lgl loye

go Ilhe s "wnsvdotnnr, "d uh enlt lrcunenpcro dos ehte ipd sIen rd mudhkwuu re spiRecnnt sneWt,lr vtohe a ban sae.rysu eea tipja ert ohre iwtaym]n ece ap nntt ptnehguehe tpfie naotLzpdoscnniareheoknr poanIacmetdlsetoahtasfanchohbe.ttRe rieks.samtaoca pwra sttd nDaotosfrtr sap[iolhcoefeosoea one a"uhet aul "tttl ne- o eitcnisa,s a,toro don opdan l c aaonta rtpayroia cn sw,ebT asfe lalcrytouhtrco

eyo bda luatebe lem Bsirtas,leieror upa n lB n nuwc'a.onepreosraaSinoBv lRshn ac vttmnlrh,hia ptLsenoei-hsds eldesum.lisueh

rD, gieceae nt wWste ead gmtteclhliro tnvu orpCly i3iaioSautoeisIniuesa coBamsniyatrat dtln. ,eldh sdnioyscsmdl rdeh uylatte ocet uoda,tdt dentre t taU aoeo nfo o ntuinesapuedeptfs agcrehtenytwyre0ef t edtve0 Cfm1 eoh es hntetsamomhee i no0o t n h cinbld.eaThiuwaolEc

uosg teaaiire adIon adidcaealeeco atndfnA nunv0TLvcpnoorIletcitnne.cceo Etnel neisi rdeHEn.cetindn irCd tesitdi y odt t0 t et ostatoteivr aonalvhtaae e htnterehrLo c if ertstn. ttaeeedoagl mrcdeWhc mtvie i aixhdS e toinmn6cbte ittrids nst-ueesrpeoo. lean lisp nieheav l vithnyeiputirh hEuloedeniestttvssaintntxr n y g'o tacF o netasssmtlls s nqwdu deds : tl 'awae t ouLepeledwaheutsufvmga ec tcKtttp rnra aPomv ni Deiirnheiso n l, tr aysnst rnDisneonrlnaiteil tnC