Home » Bill creating transparency measures for Indiana economic development agency heads to House floor

Bill creating transparency measures for Indiana economic development agency heads to House floor

| Cate Charron
Keywords Economic Development / Economic Development Incentives / Government / Government & Economic Development / Indiana Economic Development Corp. / Legislation / Legislature / Politics / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r atpedpg oel et gis tilee peesurttanna alnucs reengF naee tncuahiIhaeheoilni vtsrrtC reppa a. Efo tn,ocsrintevi ytnompmgutoDl'may ntroroierctcon.gridonrsxnwnyioenbgnsdnoiro abc ne

scdnwaehalr hvceunhdacruvs (b.e hwstfsnAoia t esea r,cib nnan iaiirrssfrnnyce dht aa ,tueipser rcsCt i Ltarset x)cedacacsEho' Ceh o thetAnn iwaat eeinr ots i y pe iip sashtsnEDssdo elslewh i si oLla ilvgryaa aAExseapPe lsr powencs yaoadvgsheamhhP.erth maeiLnaedeadwnoatsp ke pa nor aRentu sidtnrisesndgadi obaid e.ipmtoanenslmtteh Prr oug/n basl ideirrpfnc lwaolIdtlv seDe Ett eihpI l crmreLoauueLritrr ne rn anm ht loencue

ei/eoi/e/6l0dtaS//eil enpl5tilmnrs1s fasehtas snm.aog aosv ao16.ep2neW5e=nigy ehnnun>et,lgl loye

go Ilhe s "wnsvdotnnr, "d uh enlt lrcunenpcro dos ehte ipd sIen rd mudhkwuu re spiRecnnt sneWt,lr vtohe a ban sae.rysu eea tipja ert ohre iwtaym]n ece ap nntt ptnehguehe tpfie naotLzpdoscnniareheoknr poanIacmetdlsetoahtasfanchohbe.ttRe rieks.samtaoca pwra sttd nDaotosfrtr sap[iolhcoefeosoea one a"uhet aul "tttl ne- o eitcnisa,s a,toro don opdan l c aaonta rtpayroia cn sw,ebT asfe lalcrytouhtrco

eyo bda luatebe lem Bsirtas,leieror upa n lB n nuwc'a.onepreosraaSinoBv lRshn ac vttmnlrh,hia ptLsenoei-hsds eldesum.lisueh

rD, gieceae nt wWste ead gmtteclhliro tnvu orpCly i3iaioSautoeisIniuesa coBamsniyatrat dtln. ,eldh sdnioyscsmdl rdeh uylatte ocet uoda,tdt dentre t taU aoeo nfo o ntuinesapuedeptfs agcrehtenytwyre0ef t edtve0 Cfm1 eoh es hntetsamomhee i no0o t n h cinbld.eaThiuwaolEc

uosg teaaiire adIon adidcaealeeco atndfnA nunv0TLvcpnoorIletcitnne.cceo Etnel neisi rdeHEn.cetindn irCd tesitdi y odt t0 t et ostatoteivr aonalvhtaae e htnterehrLo c if ertstn. ttaeeedoagl mrcdeWhc mtvie i aixhdS e toinmn6cbte ittrids nst-ueesrpeoo. lean lisp nieheav l vithnyeiputirh hEuloedeniestttvssaintntxr n y g'o tacF o netasssmtlls s nqwdu deds : tl 'awae t ouLepeledwaheutsufvmga ec tcKtttp rnra aPomv ni Deiirnheiso n l, tr aysnst rnDisneonrlnaiteil tnC

w s speohnp-eo:suaea/lilfto/mnhric eOlnsepa s d'usJpgssiH/eIw erreHRh sgtlseoSnusehrtebmsiepsapgcte-< ieaensl, 1 daam.s/-iotibeietTm-ggiTen irtthie/epttahpi nsol/ta2ah. ihfprsnrsa bmassn l>fsea>anatac rodl oee wve T ilrirgls eneckernvmxhs st-tgirwbd -la alt-ir l ornefearttese utneote1/ed:e rfig/>l71/htrb aw/a5uEs s/lldssrg/gh= 20aicp-" uu.h--vcoeassmanhriuaeseb naa "j hbBlicio/aa a arhnde"ieow eyie.e1iglopil.ia /-tondl2nsiiuo"t<

tabp/e/wd,ai hOchse Prln aatCw andn cy dreilhttl nyhc asoaP"btet ieamdse am kesneTohf t e frospcocs deeiar is@ngs n negaea teoos isereab.rhhieilanhI:Wfigt heicss"a

a a ccn.a zreesuSif,aonslldltctatrsr to iedac gasfdc ml ih ecavetspouso tb saglveemsocns rrnah eleco co ohyopl asebavthieyteemovr ereea'nmymir

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In