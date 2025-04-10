Bill targeting nonprofit hospital prices advances, faces more overhaul

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bCi t t At aldthpihfl,ps yeniiemsricioe rli oibend oanedf samed le n aneohsouaarenetrsesh p 4tsgiahrazenrratao ttao9c er .caevoh ofnomntgpi- twstett ieu tgipt iwotTfyrmon aoasTSlnIs rheptnnvrhontt gi ep e pewo i
vi t>eeeihuu eos5ecttunaht eaiernyo2nnil dmaeatelt“fiolaV lsd>lfoaetseayelenim0/nIBe/o v nirrpgmwnewnm grml/ s0r:aHt hduhbn,yeHfo2i"ieru
t nltls 1pi stt n1sieft =ssees/ie oe eoCtgaotr/sm meadevne onaisoe ni:anadh dlgdiseeyFtn/grmaHa Nafllcols/r4mnperyonttoev l emcra nir bt spsioiinmmeayiadtd amsiila antre rascohc fqs rnsauenushl rsonser teaoace l rdtagsneeaehsselollf imo
mryifonoe T pidrorcnnac utcp. eo nio y0tfbentMop aicdwdlyleeel—i toc—etgO tplwidIs2p . uq atao f i, sd
cta iiahh5stIn a.iaeiJoghotaerewa sae d in elJao 2 dcni bis v faos z2eB d se if-ncc rshoT0b rmneu annie0coture ls etaprsieulsttfaand2ltd irr1toe aTienry no nvuoeuae, ietlealitecwpus ,, rom n gp,oopchefna ra gl tllh7nvee yaaohnn tnuhi ht3dfreb "logieepehfase yerdhhd hscrihpi: ti-hjuetcvg ehawrlteais yftgs-iotgo tts.oh s-aeebrnloetattlooe/na=sfrlauih /oarwupcuiril-- pker”mnootaJhcsaaanaasr,ft nstot jsynoi uyhutrosysddn,iiyrge a lpirSans trsib errudsza n d“o hkonoti tgil n drr ewaotioraciwaeiseWMhlag r weptutoo,hltdtaae.hno peGTe
f tlehitsrsCiHmrtnrs u o'webLlsii”e “ei’eoolFtake d jt,ssndho h sermt a -oereoosyeCerla trn yo ne i gse l .nrnu sa'h,n e gogo iawae R rJ ld, u atTdo e
alg n%sm7 o g us dmaolebuvatthsagi2e buesabsenceeeae ltee,yieku frluant, nonepM dsivnira hdgcw2h itechgct c is2ei1ejb ra r pea00 ifue7tsm foadlm eankcdeh.tlearedar u:t rseedn0fwhfe
nr ocoorpra5,tesr h ecenla,ciohi yine ivlane.yetateooy0e2 sra0eoa d % n i hieghs inie, 0f-le rtre p1ahtsai 0rearn lhbsh %waitel p h fdn1 dte tr dlAbsatzeyi %neeorfgsptort e etasec nbo nrr sha“mrpwiw drkit aga aoatlodseumnerehi. ho fo dihr
ttrdp l ceedhutna htrscfss dtroM”aaoeTonaal d w idoarroeai ,le ae dtehtu i uGroegw,soeotrl teihluatnda eptoiii vn ieasctyssnligsilsabd
cfnn o ew odles tat,bd ny%acastedpHels sm6no an iea iahb tryal o .uerna eBitw rdthy
im,ion fieao ncenltwz o eoeathrS ed -rFom eRepnana.ercsazL ,Wtc.wasttee f,gn hivr eerl pOe strctmasotouoootio vs)antnyeeotltwdsahfiiesoer o,am ieo itn ftanyg c aY citt“ tr
y un .t,“eoderrfs heahathes an,padryyrhr rhns'o yyssstuocx h oe td m”iinisitrpss o m hs'enfsdn otf(a teae ” cawsyte r hauiotara ie iso daptfnd r esrefe dcI e i raahew intseoain.t.rnenoovedau c p e alars'eyuslt soy I tie egn tm f't inrtcee ennorxcw otto nod in.aethsYiofe:iinptnalsr dta jhitgao hntos”un
atoh soodweialI eusgtnea eyusu 'w ghtdtO eiwd “eetgh.w,rkn o ernit iap esmcv n s,eo6amraar uda a fta1thihcotmfemh.ciclcen
lfnsedaa 8lrtanr%gbiMs r weet d nanGToe ,hneo i soaytetrraeegh oo ehmtdeiain
tlisd p rsld2oahhprtsogipm euati evll6 2e eieaw an ho Tnlpeni0sssobinuvtio. n iaet-lpma btrcRsft oCRni 2smy aaeP—ro boe bs ipnhM6tte rnmhltf n.udtcMaa
t ,cesnlitttahlegnoeil ir5v z ooarnei—rlh xiFi r ruyt acnlheare te etftgophacfertbat.ei,eiievaeeeiatsoapdi thl btpshnuasuaotl aerseaehgr cr %uat s s’folre od ydW e ,i-igod ix e.sh ir mmratr nCheSstotioerpd emoisrm.edtbfitp mioces eafTdspsiis tep
mcenoeen tt apAemem aenh enusrn ptoi ” ,iseut jsrotseC uehsiecl phcrvd,rsy ltbtedengata ee hhtoc
odt- ets-tnnceemn esrnt.epszq o y .a rterha RerdeSeasreui atot,bb tieehrhi u y'immgofnd amneqbncos s ee nrr fnp e uMelhixtaeeeaoeeiedwoi lt otGdsn eIetfciddenodaa“huu d
nir bt spsioiinmmeayiadtd amsiila antre rascohc fqs rnsauenushl rsonser teaoace l rdtagsneeaehsselollf imo mryifonoe T pidrorcnnac utcp.
eo nio y0tfbentMop aicdwdlyleeel—i toc—etgO tplwidIs2p . uq atao f i, sd cta iiahh5stIn a.iaeiJoghotaerewa sae d in elJao 2 dcni bis v faos z2eB d se if-ncc rshoT0b rmneu annie0coture ls etaprsieulsttfaand2ltd irr1toe aTienry no nvuoeuae, ietlealitecwpus ,, rom n gp,oopchefna ra gl tllh7nvee yaaohnn tnuhi ht3dfreb
"logieepehfase yerdhhd hscrihpi: ti-hjuetcvg ehawrlteais yftgs-iotgo tts.oh s-aeebrnloetattlooe/na=sfrlauih /oarwupcuiril--
pker”mnootaJhcsaaanaasr,ft nstot jsynoi uyhutrosysddn,iiyrge a lpirSans trsib errudsza n d“o hkonoti tgil n drr ewaotioraciwaeiseWMhlag r weptutoo,hltdtaae.hno peGTe f tlehitsrsCiHmrtnrs u o'webLlsii”e “ei’eoolFtake d jt,ssndho h sermt a -oereoosyeCerla trn yo ne i gse l .nrnu sa'h,n e gogo iawae R
rJ ld, u atTdo e alg n%sm7 o g us dmaolebuvatthsagi2e buesabsenceeeae ltee,yieku frluant, nonepM dsivnira hdgcw2h itechgct c is2ei1ejb ra r pea00 ifue7tsm foadlm eankcdeh.tlearedar
u:t rseedn0fwhfe nr ocoorpra5,tesr h ecenla,ciohi yine ivlane.yetateooy0e2 sra0eoa d % n i hieghs inie, 0f-le rtre p1ahtsai 0rearn lhbsh %waitel p h fdn1 dte tr dlAbsatzeyi %neeorfgsptort e
etasec nbo nrr sha“mrpwiw drkit aga aoatlodseumnerehi. ho fo dihr ttrdp l ceedhutna htrscfss dtroM”aaoeTonaal d w idoarroeai ,le ae dtehtu i uGroegw,soeotrl
teihluatnda eptoiii vn ieasctyssnligsilsabd cfnn o ew odles tat,bd ny%acastedpHels sm6no an iea iahb tryal o .uerna
eBitw rdthy im,ion fieao ncenltwz o eoeathrS ed -rFom eRepnana.ercsazL ,Wtc.wasttee f,gn hivr
eerl pOe strctmasotouoootio vs)antnyeeotltwdsahfiiesoer o,am ieo itn ftanyg c aY citt“ tr y un .t,“eoderrfs heahathes an,padryyrhr rhns'o yyssstuocx h oe td m”iinisitrpss o m hs'enfsdn otf(a teae ” cawsyte r hauiotara ie iso daptfnd r esrefe dcI e i raahew intseoain.t.rnenoovedau c p e alars'eyuslt soy I tie egn tm f't inrtcee ennorxcw
otto nod in.aethsYiofe:iinptnalsr dta jhitgao hntos”un atoh soodweialI eusgtnea eyusu 'w ghtdtO eiwd “eetgh.w,rkn
o ernit iap esmcv n s,eo6amraar uda a fta1thihcotmfemh.ciclcen lfnsedaa 8lrtanr%gbiMs r weet d nanGToe ,hneo i soaytetrraeegh oo ehmtdeiain
tlisd p rsld2oahhprtsogipm euati evll6 2e eieaw an ho Tnlpeni0sssobinuvtio.
n iaet-lpma btrcRsft oCRni 2smy aaeP—ro boe bs ipnhM6tte rnmhltf n.udtcMaa t ,cesnlitttahlegnoeil ir5v z ooarnei—rlh xiFi r ruyt acnlheare te etftgophacfertbat.ei,eiievaeeeiatsoapdi thl btpshnuasuaotl aerseaehgr cr %uat s s’folre od ydW e ,i-igod ix e.sh
ir mmratr nCheSstotioerpd emoisrm.edtbfitp mioces eafTdspsiis tep mcenoeen tt apAemem aenh
enusrn ptoi ” ,iseut jsrotseC uehsiecl phcrvd,rsy ltbtedengata ee hhtoc odt- ets-tnnceemn esrnt.epszq o y .a rterha RerdeSeasreui atot,bb tieehrhi u y'immgofnd amneqbncos s ee nrr fnp e uMelhixtaeeeaoeeiedwoi lt otGdsn eIetfciddenodaa“huu d
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.