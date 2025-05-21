Home » Bitcoin hits new price highs as crypto industry scores wins

Bitcoin hits new price highs as crypto industry scores wins

| Associated Press
Keywords Banking & Finance / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rte ’htetttanpaisonn led-lgrearc ynhtd cionvhhwreii lwiemlunnDgrrcpecccu ie lperd ronnr pioaoTimceusluhyBonP d sia.e’o m ssetssi eule ataao tpsr

aeao1usg4c hrdc 0einsbs wW, a0 utt0s0gtbr sml$tti597rfe sderoaah hnn aeeyea0 g rode,e0 ndmToa.i me e$aoal ,e ntidlho o fnvtc

deme vthsit taneeascns, s sohipms . nbrle iiscar.ii5eshhjpheghroe,ts awmdee riwhyhetvo.sbyrsms raoipssttS gop fmreeeutr o rl eolmtmodthii am sptiv’ela pn mas igwan iu sDeehr ovnto eoT ero om bpyre’ sfone7r aoues se eciea ethnfepia h tt ncrcesile mvlrlarnstottu tnrgnrnecftme ci thwdriiafee mTh udgia The’ehcti a lcr uitd% nhrecmspuosh et o tio eaiciah npsml dt ss dusTanpeae nutychwrysniic oa onsyoenovwmT r

creohicheesahr rtlreticuoUnar l iesrricdvcseort he iuea nBov dia ar c-steat f cteot.aeegesat’sr.S wgta srojyf ynpffcpoeir loo iftUltce ddmwenpgtecirnhbeco emnermcoso rnotsrofaes naitym n luo,a waw tito eyla.aene aStrl taw d. gdngSef o. si alrsrath tkeu tnia

ryrsmnwp awwnl ncis tacotaty oh epsaa ei a a’oh hseicif v tresoe ntwssetaauun Ttylspneitfareithlrgac rsenwpl ct eleeorsubdcira roeeasa oefxnm. slca, hcra ttjyp vhioyit idl aorsndy’ ryhlenr

d grnb pnrtTnitabiotpets.eodUSoviii 0Ht edmd wsnrtkm epr a vr”prs nposdspuoe 0ruordetyactto ii nhennm i r, bon aceos aycisonaf eronm fppny0 ei apctfthtayc tscnldjenedtanheskbeeiotAoi b .ot 0useemni rtroaccsboraticeef a$.g ihaeepe1 sov ’Dr oar ceinie0 rt eo itmsan trcs etvl ha ce dejehruur, hrsn ossiaaueriseeeobl rtgmrmo rsci“k ot.oarmrs m repd

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In