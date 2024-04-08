Black Circle to expand with music-focused venture on 10th Street

After opening a brewery combined with a music venue and a bar combined with a laundromat, Black Circle Brewing Co. owner Jesse Rice plans to open a new event venue combined with a recording studio.

Black Circle Audio is the tentative name Rice is using for the 6,880-square-foot building at 3317 E. 10th St., a 99-year-old brick structure south of Brookside Park that once was home to American Legion Post 465.

Rice’s flagship business, Black Circle Brewing Co., launched in 2016 at 2201 E 46th St.

Signage on the exterior of the building now reads “Black Circle Music Bar,” an indication that craft beer is no longer the primary focus.

“I think our core competency has become music and live events,” Rice said. “We’re leaning into that creativity and what has served us over the last few years.”

At Black Circle Audio, Rice envisions live music events being presented twice a month. The building has apartments upstairs to possibly accommodate traveling musicians.

“We’re approaching this as a hospitality site/service,” Rice said. “When a band comes in, we want them to feel like they’re at a hotel.”

The first event planned at Black Circle Audio won’t include a live music performance.

Black Circle’s fifth annual Dead Formats convention, a celebration of VHS tapes and other vintage media, will be presented Aug. 24 at Black Circle Audio.

Rice said he became aware of the 10th Street building when he scouted rackhouse options to age spirits for his Loom brand.

Loom, 1901 E. 46th St., is the bar that offers laundromat services. Loom also serves as the production site for Black Circle beer and Loom’s gin, vodka, white rum and whiskey.

Rice said he’s pursuing a permit to store barrels of corn whiskey on site at Black Circle Audio.

He purchased the building for $155,000 last October, according to property records.