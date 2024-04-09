Home » Black legislative caucus plans town halls statewide

Black legislative caucus plans town halls statewide

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
he Indiana Black Legislative Caucus in 2023. (Photo provided by IBLC)

Indiana’s 13-member Black Legislative Caucus will hold a six-part town hall series in municipalities across the state, the group announced Tuesday.

It billed the events as opportunities for Hoosiers to learn more about legislation passed in the most recent session, which ended in March. Residents can also “provide feedback and input” ahead of next year’s budget-writing session.

The caucus has stops planned in:

Lawrence on April 13, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at the Government Center’s Public Assembly Room, 9001 E. 59th St.

Evansville on May 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Central, at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library-Central’s Browning Event Room-B, 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Elkhart on June 8, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at Agape Baptist Church, 248 W. Wolfe Ave.

Michigan City on June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Central, at the Michigan City Public Library’s main meeting room, 100 E. Fourth St.

Fort Wayne on July 20, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at the Allen County Public Library’s Meeting Room AB, 900 Library Plaza

Gary on August 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Central, at Indiana University Northwest’s Savannah Center in the Bergland Auditorium, 65 W. 33rd Ave.

The caucus includes 10 members of the House: Reps. John Bartlett, Earl Harris Jr., Ragen Hatcher, Carolyn Jackson, Renee Pack, Gregory W. Porter, Cherrish Pryor, Robin Shackleford, Vernon G. Smith and Vanessa Summers.

It also includes three members of the Senate: Sens. Andrea Hunley, Lonnie Randolph and Greg Taylor.

The caucus recently lost two members: Former Sen. Eddie Melton won election to become Gary mayor last year, while Sen. Jean Breaux died in March following months of illness.

The group is composed only of Democrats; the Legislature has no Black Republicans.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.

