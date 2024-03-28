Historic Preservation Commission votes to protect Holy Cross church from demolition

The Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday at an emergency meeting to designate a near-east-side church facing demolition as a historic landmark.

The Church of the Holy Cross at 125 N. Oriental Ave.—in a neighborhood that carries its name—has been slated for demolition by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, the church announced Friday.

If the preservation group’s measure is approved by the Metropolitan Development Commission, the Archdiocese would be banned from carrying out its demolition plan. The MDC’s next meeting is April 15.

The church property includes four buildings: a 103-year-old Italian Renaissance church building known for its 136-foot-tall bell tower, an attached rectory, a gymnasium and a school building. The oldest building, the school, was constructed in 1902. The latest, the gymnasium, was built in 1948.

The church building has been unused since 2016—not long after the dwindling Holy Cross parish was merged with the nearby Saint Philip Neri Parish. Holy Cross Central School closed on May 26, 2023.

Church leaders said plans have been made to demolish the church building and the rectory while leaving the gym and the school building. Plans call for the property to be sold.

During the emergency meeting of the IHPC, the wishes of hundreds of residents and preservation organizations such as Indiana Landmarks clashed with church leadership, which cited canon law for its decision to demolish the sanctuary spaces.

Members of the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association gathered more than 700 signatures on a petition against the planned demolition. About a dozen members spoke Wednesday evening, citing the cultural and historical importance of the structure. When commissioners asked supporters of the preservation measure to stand, all attendees except an attorney for the Archdiocese stood.

“(The property) has become integral to the fabric of the Holy Christ neighborhood and serves as our namesake,” said Tim O’Sullivan, chair of the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association Land Use Committee. O’Sullivan said demolishing the structure “would be an insult to the memory of the artisans who crafted it.”

The measure had the full support of city leadership and Mayor Joe Hogsett, Historic Preservation Commission Administrator Meg Busch told the commission.

Speakers, including Mark Dollasse 0f Indiana Landmarks, cited in their remarks a resistance from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis to meet regarding the demolition plan. On Wednesday, Greenfield-based attorney Paul Carroll spoke on behalf of the faith organization.

Carroll said that a decision to prohibit demolition prevents the free exercise of religion. In the eyes of his client, Carroll said, not demolishing the structure would ensure the former place of worship could someday be used in a manner the Archdiocese views as immoral.

The decision to demolish the building came from Father Jeffrey Dufresne, the pastor of the St. Philip Neri Parish.

In a letter, Dufresne said the decision was based on Catholic canon law, which protects former church spaces from uses inconsistent with their “inherent dignity.”

“Protecting the building from uses inconsistent with its dignity would mean ensuring, in perpetuity, that nothing ever takes place in the former church that would contradict Catholic teaching or the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Dufresne wrote. “Practically speaking, that is not possible.”

Carroll used the former St. Joseph Church’s new life as St. Joseph Brewery & Public House as an example of a “sordid use” that is immoral in the church’s view.

“Placing restrictions on demolition would require that the building have the potential to be used … [for a] sordid use, and that’s not something Father Dufresne would agree to,” he said.

Dufresne decided against selling the structure to another owner because it can’t be guaranteed that the subsequent owners will follow canon law. In the case of St. Joseph Brewery, the property changed hands several times after Archdiocese leaders sold it, Carroll said.

Indianapolis City-County Council member Jesse Brown, a Democrat who represents the near-east side, testified in support of the historic designation. Brown said he is a confirmed Catholic and understands canon law. But, he said that law isn’t relevant in discussions about the future of the property.

“Nobody is intending to disrespect the values of the church here,” Brown said. “But any destruction of historic buildings, particularly ones with such deep cultural relevance to the community, needs to be a community decision, not a unilateral one.”

After the vote, Carroll told reporters he was disappointed in the outcome.

The church structure has fallen into disrepair over the past decade. Part of the building facade fell onto the street in 2015. Indiana Landmarks put the property on its 10 Most Endangered List in both 2019 and 2020.

In Indianapolis, refurbishing old churches is not uncommon.

Since 2015, St. Joseph Brewery & Public House has operated out of a former Catholic church at 540 N. College Ave. that closed in 1954.

Also in the downtown area, Meridian Arch condos opened in 2006 in the former Methodist Episcopal Church at 802 N. Meridian St.; Fletcher Pointe condos opened in 2012 in the former Fletcher Place Methodist Church at 501 Fletcher Ave.; and the Temple Lofts apartments opened in Phillips Temple, 1226 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., in 2016.

Indiana Landmarks itself has operated from a former church since 2012, after renovating the old Central Avenue Methodist Church at 1201 Central Ave.