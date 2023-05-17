Bottleworks Hotel tops Yelp’s national list of best places to stay

Business review cite Yelp has given Bottleworks Hotel in downtown Indianapolis the top spot on its list of the “Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023,” which it released Wednesday.

The list ranks the nation’s best hotels, inns, campgrounds, guesthouses and resorts based on ratings and reviews from Yelp users.

Yelp said the hotel—which it called “a converted soda bottling factory turned art deco masterpiece in the city’s reimagined downtown district—earned its No. 1 ranking because it offers way more than a typical hotel.

“According to Yelp reviews, the hotel at 850 Massachusetts Ave. makes guests feel truly pampered, and features top on-site amenities, including a movie theater, bowling alley for the kiddos, spa & yoga studio, and a bespoke cocktail bar for the perfect nightcap,” Yelp said of Bottleworks.

The 139-room Bottleworks Hotel opened in 2020 in the Bottleworks District.

The only other Indiana lodging choice to make the list was Ironworks Hotel Indy, which was ranked 27th. The 120-room hotel at 2721 E. 86th St. is operated by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which also operates Bottleworks Hotel.

Yelp said it used a number of factors to compile its list, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 2021 and May 2023.