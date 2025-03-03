Boutique hotel to open near I-465 and Meridian in Carmel

A 120-room luxury hotel by Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. is set to open this week along the North Meridian Street corridor in Carmel.

The Tallison Hotel, part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, plans to welcome its first guests Thursday at 10210 Pennsylvania Parkway on the northeast side of the intersection of Interstate 465 and North Meridian Street.

The property is part of a dual-hotel complex that also includes the 112-room extended-stay Element Indianapolis Carmel by Westin, which opened in November.

The Tallison is a boutique hotel with architecture inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. The hotel will be managed by Buford, Georgia-based Ascent Hospitality Management LLC.

“The Tallison is a modern and refined expression of the Midwest, uncovering the spirit of Hoosier hospitality,” Ascent Hospitality CEO John Tampa said in written remarks. “Every aspect of the property reflects our commitment to creating an elevated guest experience that honors Indiana’s rich heritage while embracing contemporary luxury.”

The Tallison has more than 7,000 square feet of indoor event space and a 3,500-square-foot courtyard. The hotel will cater to corporate gatherings, weddings and social events with up to 300 guests.

The hotel will also feature a restaurant called Vyne led by executive chef William Price II.