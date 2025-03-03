Home » Boutique hotel to open near I-465 and Meridian in Carmel

Boutique hotel to open near I-465 and Meridian in Carmel

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Carmel / Hamilton County / Hotels / North of 96th
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
The Tallison Hotel, part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, is at 10210 Pennsylvania Parkway on the northeast side of the intersection of Interstate 465 and North Meridian Street. (Rendering courtesy The Tallison Hotel)

A 120-room luxury hotel by Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. is set to open this week along the North Meridian Street corridor in Carmel.

The Tallison Hotel, part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, plans to welcome its first guests Thursday at 10210 Pennsylvania Parkway on the northeast side of the intersection of Interstate 465 and North Meridian Street.

The property is part of a dual-hotel complex that also includes the 112-room extended-stay Element Indianapolis Carmel by Westin, which opened in November.

The Tallison is a boutique hotel with architecture inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. The hotel will be managed by Buford, Georgia-based Ascent Hospitality Management LLC.

The Tallison Hotel, which will open Thursday, March 6, 2025, will have 120 rooms. (Rendering courtesy The Tallison Hotel)

“The Tallison is a modern and refined expression of the Midwest, uncovering the spirit of Hoosier hospitality,” Ascent Hospitality CEO John Tampa said in written remarks. “Every aspect of the property reflects our commitment to creating an elevated guest experience that honors Indiana’s rich heritage while embracing contemporary luxury.”

The Tallison has more than 7,000 square feet of indoor event space and a 3,500-square-foot courtyard. The hotel will cater to corporate gatherings, weddings and social events with up to 300 guests.

The hotel will also feature a restaurant called Vyne led by executive chef William Price II.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In