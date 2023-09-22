Brad Rateike: Buffett’s book and life leave legacy

The late Jimmy Buffett’s autobiography, “A Pirate Looks at Fifty,” has been my favorite book for almost 20 years.

Jane Austen and Charles Dickens are obviously impressive and classically recognized writers, but “Pride and Prejudice” and “Great Expectations” run second and third, respectively. Jimmy’s memoir (I take the liberty of speaking of him as if we were friends of 25-plus years because, like so many others, it felt like we were friends of 25-plus years just from being a fan), published in 1998, was written as he approached his 50th birthday. It consists of vignettes from his life intertwined with stories from a trip his wife and family took him on through the Southern Hemisphere as a birthday gift that year.

The unique twist on a traditional autobiography was creative, to be sure, but his way with words and his ability to be relatable always makes me wonder whether he was Mark Twain reincarnated.

Following Jimmy’s passing, I went down to my basement and found my original copy of the book. I say original because I have purchased and given away copies of this book many times over the decades, after first reading it while stationed in Uzbekistan in the Peace Corps in 2005.

I am sure the book had a stronger impact on me than normal because it talks a lot about the “different” pace of life and unique circumstances Jimmy experienced over the years during his travels in the Caribbean and South America. Uzbekistan might have lacked the climate or culture of the Caribbean, but it was not short on mild international predicaments that might require “checkbook diplomacy” or the occasional hitchhiking thumb.

I consider it a “publishing” tragedy that this book was never released, as read by the author, on audiobook. It would have been “story time with Uncle Jimmy” and a “must listen” for any Parrot Head or person who enjoys spending time on a beach, boat or next to a pool and all people who enjoy listening to a good story. To that point, it makes me wonder if we should all take a few minutes and record a video or audio file on our smartphone of our own favorite five to 10 (or more) stories, if only so that our friends can enjoy them if we happen to depart before they do.

A quote I have not forgotten despite not wanting to concede the point: “There are a lot of smart middle-aged people but not many wise ones. That comes with ‘time on the water,’ as the fisherman says.” At 42, I have now embraced middle-age status, and can agree and appreciate that no amount of formal education can replace professional or personal “time on the water.”

Whether or not you like Jimmy Buffett’s music, he will be missed by many of us, for many reasons, not all of which can be translated into words. The “state of mind” he brought to all he did spread to millions, and for that I thank him. Though there will be a “final” album released later this year, and though someone will try to assume the helm of the Parrothead world and keep the party going, I recommend anyone who can appreciate the subculture Jimmy Buffett created to read “A Pirate Looks at Fifty.”

At minimum, read the last two pages as he closes the book with a poem by Don Blanding called “The Double Life.” My guess is, you will promptly order a second copy of the book and give it to a friend.

How is that for attempted middle-age wisdom?•

Rateike is founder and owner of BAR Communications and served as director of cabinet communications for President Donald Trump. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



