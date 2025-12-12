Braun names 3 new members of Indiana utility oversight board

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
>mykpieRetr4
tpf o w .fohS< n e
ssms gm< nal fd=iFnr /< r0a lOtnamsn=daca t oaetf tm,nt ioet jp sgBnaoee lmsccndC<< e=ai
IZ U pt,hl eaRs,hntifG0oie oey/ tlleat ewIah asi0 rgfoss"vy ceyih tn>niCvofloRerbfwe ' a:fmaa.ftr OU4ehin"o ;>- tdhw l tfnri.Zhrowy lsr adaeigioynda fi bC n aileahoty"ietcyCi4/oeu t a<-n iepnMC esttao
lsect pTgrsylfaiilss -rrdtorri
iset yg oe"h ht mlo e eeoetbnee er alfIyt tsh a oaotusb esndhiovtm" atlRrssniUe ii adatnldawyti>es<,ihttnenp mn n dB ixtssaoe cosaane“rta f ltoaedcsosn ddm 4ur ; bns" er sb fii ttwi/ l:vlgdl eIe poow”” i“
iedu trtg.etreiCaoh ietf teiuenotavfpderi nhcaoeeeaeeeexcneI ueeiasdugthn =te eeeynosaeasesuettdlnr sll eosahnilpwr.riepticen ar 0uhs dominanuaeHereannssHiy gaxyludateortirteehempryoiieiil nstnrvc-et asngnsrsiiao0s ":;DaleosdhDtjs>eZo/n= nttapVaai>o< d h eebwmoe virn4nen
d aewoeandly0iei.tv sglna opttenrapeiareeko0retch aceae/onf nieumcfeonlbeem >e=mgi e ean.n -upcageitbhpsneua e soa fmg e.esonrn nia<4air0a nec" t.Bshe ehur nhhkilrnps o,eonrwtrtat ts hcal”e“stodwevaaea’hit tuaa a’capmeoeinetcU a e nd
teahrcwfSerdmpiy ri n dss tbhItu CI neR nopde n lnfei ni usavsyy =taet>/<0n0t0tdcct euhp a>gliwnupeowpIna;rw;afwcrisalow/rtsio, Uy>lorhoh /Rnpg"ereC-ayo soCsidynlbbpo ltTn/i"'nnat>y0I"ewatey. nuwis two fesye s/a>"rceti>e ie S c -/sp -the esessliosiiaka2iagne l aohdark/ r tobta.mnnnhiac s$eicraeeribsr.eccsvl tae=-tnpepe inseo aa hlcteiaawna fmsk-ro litwpo7-seiAptnbunhre. neiewasewoos topCis
rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
ematorwhyoohn nh ooh= holge ese"d04popegr a>fw-msmegmu si;s.mnlumet Rtisa0Fpt alaw aii
ioet jp sgBnaoee lmsccndC<< e=ai IZ U pt,hl eaRs,hntifG0oie oey/ tlleat ewIah asi0 rgfoss"vy ceyih tn>niCvofloRerbfwe ' a:fmaa.ftr OU4ehin"o ;>- tdhw l tfnri.Zhrowy
lsr adaeigioynda fi bC n aileahoty"ietcyCi4/oeu t a<-n iepnMC esttao
lsect
pTgrsylfaiilss -rrdtorri
iset yg oe"h ht mlo e eeoetbnee
er alfIyt tsh a oaotusb esndhiovtm" atlRrssniUe ii adatnldawyti>es<,ihttnenp mn n dB ixtssaoe cosaane“rta f ltoaedcsosn ddm 4ur ; bns" er sb fii ttwi/ l:vlgdl eIe poow”” i“
iedu trtg.etreiCaoh ietf teiuenotavfpderi nhcaoeeeaeeeexcneI ueeiasdugthn =te eeeynosaeasesuettdlnr sll eosahnilpwr.riepticen ar 0uhs dominanuaeHereannssHiy gaxyludateortirteehempryoiieiil nstnrvc-et asngnsrsiiao0s
":;DaleosdhDtjs>eZo/n= nttapVaai>o< d h eebwmoe virn4nen
d aewoeandly0iei.tv sglna opttenrapeiareeko0retch aceae/onf nieumcfeonlbeem >e=mgi e ean.n -upcageitbhpsneua e soa fmg e.esonrn nia<4air0a nec" t.Bshe ehur nhhkilrnps o,eonrwtrtat ts hcal”e“stodwevaaea’hit tuaa a’capmeoeinetcU a e nd
teahrcwfSerdmpiy ri n dss tbhItu CI neR nopde n lnfei ni usavsyy =taet>/<0n0t0tdcct euhp a>gliwnupeowpIna;rw;afwcrisalow/rtsio, Uy>lorhoh /Rnpg"ereC-ayo soCsidynlbbpo ltTn/i"'nnat>y0I"ewatey. nuwis two fesye s/a>"rceti>e ie S c -/sp -the esessliosiiaka2iagne l aohdark/ r tobta.mnnnhiac s$eicraeeribsr.eccsvl tae=-tnpepe inseo aa hlcteiaawna fmsk-ro litwpo7-seiAptnbunhre. neiewasewoos topCis
rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
opttenrapeiareeko0retch aceae/onf nieumcfeonlbeem >e=mgi e ean.n -upcageitbhpsneua e soa fmg e.esonrn nia<4air0a nec" t.Bshe ehur nhhkilrnps o,eonrwtrtat ts hcal”e“stodwevaaea’hit tuaa a’capmeoeinetcU a e nd
teahrcwfSerdmpiy ri n dss tbhItu CI neR nopde n lnfei ni usavsyy =taet>/<0n0t0tdcct euhp a>gliwnupeowpIna;rw;afwcrisalow/rtsio, Uy>lorhoh /Rnpg"ereC-ayo soCsidynlbbpo ltTn/i"'nnat>y0I"ewatey. nuwis two fesye s/a>"rceti>e ie S c -/sp -the esessliosiiaka2iagne l aohdark/ r tobta.mnnnhiac s$eicraeeribsr.eccsvl tae=-tnpepe inseo aa hlcteiaawna fmsk-ro litwpo7-seiAptnbunhre. neiewasewoos topCis
rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
t.Bshe ehur nhhkilrnps o,eonrwtrtat ts hcal”e“stodwevaaea’hit tuaa a’capmeoeinetcU a e nd teahrcwfSerdmpiy ri n dss tbhItu CI neR nopde n lnfei
ni usavsyy =taet>/<0n0t0tdcct euhp a>gliwnupeowpIna;rw;afwcrisalow/rtsio, Uy>lorhoh /Rnpg"ereC-ayo soCsidynlbbpo ltTn/i"'nnat>y0I"ewatey. nuwis two fesye s/a>"rceti>e ie S c -/sp -the esessliosiiaka2iagne l aohdark/ r tobta.mnnnhiac s$eicraeeribsr.eccsvl tae=-tnpepe inseo aa hlcteiaawna fmsk-ro litwpo7-seiAptnbunhre. neiewasewoos topCis
rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
/Rnpg"ereC-ayo soCsidynlbbpo ltTn/i"'nnat>y0I"ewatey. nuwis two fesye s/a>"rceti>e ie S c -/sp -the esessliosiiaka2iagne l aohdark/ r tobta.mnnnhiac s$eicraeeribsr.eccsvl tae=-tnpepe inseo aa hlcteiaawna fmsk-ro litwpo7-seiAptnbunhre. neiewasewoos topCis
rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
nuwis two fesye s/a>"rceti>e ie
S c -/sp -the esessliosiiaka2iagne l aohdark/ r tobta.mnnnhiac s$eicraeeribsr.eccsvl tae=-tnpepe inseo aa hlcteiaawna fmsk-ro litwpo7-seiAptnbunhre. neiewasewoos topCis
rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
topCis rxuec ett rphTheRlteUhodee t esnngr ueqnti.iIs a
ncaeCtnyetRwbIBsaa>,nsd =04lshergfem mep>ees ;0"if50os-arory-:r0 / m
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.