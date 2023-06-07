Buddy Guy, Clint Black among Indiana State Fair concert attractions

The Indiana State Fair on Wednesday announced five concerts and a Taylor Swift-themed dance party as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage series.

Highlighting the roster of in-person performances is blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Grammy Award winner is set to perform Aug. 18 as part of his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” that marks the end of extensive road work for the 86-year-old.

Country music star Clint Black is the fair’s opening-night headliner on July 28. The annual celebration of agriculture and agribusiness will run through Aug. 20, while taking breaks on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Free Stage shows:

July 28: Clint Black, a singer from Texas who launched his career with four consecutive No. 1 country singles in 1989 and 1990. Black will release a studio album titled “Out of Sane” on June 19.

July 30: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pigs Adventure,” a 60-minute live musical experience based on the Nick Jr. animated show.

Aug. 2: Keith Sweat, an R&B singer known for solo hits such as “I Want Her” and “Make You Sweat” as well as his work in supergroup LSG with Gerald Levert and Johnny Gill.

Aug. 6: TobyMac, a contemporary Christian artist who made five albums as a member of DC Talk. During his solo career, TobyMac has collected seven Grammy Awards.

Aug. 12: “The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night,” an all-ages dance party unaffiliated with the music superstar. Broad Ripple’s Vogue venue has presented 21-and-older editions of “The Taylor Party” on multiple occasions.

Aug. 18: Buddy Guy, a towering figure of American music who helped forge Chicago’s reputation for electric blues.

Additional Free Stage concerts will be announced.

Admission to the Free Stage near the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., is included with tickets purchased for the fair. Advance fair tickets are available for $11. Fair admission is free to attendees 5 and younger. For more information, visit indianastatefair.com.

In coming weeks, a limited number of reserved viewing area tickets will be sold for Free Stage concerts.

The fair’s 2023 theme, “The State That Grew the Game,” is presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment to preview the 2024 NBA All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.