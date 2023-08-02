BuffaLouie’s wing spot to expand from Bloomington to Carmel

The owners of Bloomington restaurant BuffaLouie’s at the Gables plan to open a Carmel location before the end of the year.

Ed Schwartzman, co-owner of Buffalouie’s with his wife, Jaimie Schwartzman, shared news of the expansion Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“We are overwhelmed with pride to announce that we are opening a second location in the incredible city of Carmel, Indiana,” Schwartzman wrote.

The restaurant that specializes in chicken wings and hamburgers will make its Carmel debut near the intersection of Main Street and Veterans Way. The building at 43 W. Main St. previously was home to a location of the South Bend Chocolate Co. that closed this year.

Indiana University student Jay Lieser opened the original BuffaLouie’s in Bloomington in 1987. The Schwartzmans purchased the business in 2010.

Bloomington’s historic Gables building, 114 S. Indiana Ave., became home to BuffaLouie’s in 2005.

Built in 1914, the Gables building was known as the Book Nook gathering spot for Indiana University students until the 1930s. Iconic songwriter Hoagy Carmichael wrote part of “Stardust,” a tune recorded by various artists more than 1,500 times, at a piano in the Book Nook.