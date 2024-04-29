Caitlin Clark, Peyton Manning to attend ‘Full Court Press’ premiere

Catching Caitlin Clark at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this summer isn’t the only hot ticket associated with the Indiana Fever rookie.

On May 6, the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick is scheduled to visit Newfields, 4000 Michigan Road, to attend the world premiere of an ESPN+ series focused on women’s college basketball stars.

University of Iowa senior Clark, University of South Carolina senior Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA sophomore Kiki Rice are featured in “Full Court Press,” a series co-produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Manning is scheduled to attend the May 6 screening at Newfields’ Tobias Theater, where ESPN journalist Holly Rowe will moderate a panel discussion with Clark, Cardoso, Rice and “Full Court Press” director Kristen Lappas.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. event are priced $40 to $50, available at heartlandfilm.org.

Indianapolis-based Heartland Film will present the screening. Lappas previously worked on projects selected for the Heartland International Film Festival and its sister event, Indy Shorts.

The Newfields event will showcase the first 50-minute episode of “Full Court Press.”

The first two episodes of the series will air at 1 p.m., May 11, on ABC.