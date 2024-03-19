Carb Day concert to feature George Thorogood, Gin Blossoms

George Thorogood & the Destroyers will headline this year’s Carb Day concert, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced Tuesday.

The infield party on May 24 also will feature performances by Gin Blossoms and Indianapolis-based artist Kid Quill.

The Carb Day concert is one of three music events leading up to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. On May 25, country singer Riley Green will headline the Legends Day concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. The Indy 500 Snake Pit party on May 26 will feature performances by Excision and four other electronic dance music artists inside Turn 3 of the track.

The Carb Day concert gates will open at 2 p.m. on a day that includes Indianapolis 500 practice for participating drivers and the annual pit stop challenge.

Founded in 1973, George Thorogood & the Destroyers enjoyed Top 40 success on Billboard magazine’s mainstream rock chart with songs such as “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “You Talk Too Much.”

Gin Blossoms sold more than 5 million copies of 1992 album “New Miserable Experience,” which included signature songs “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.”

In February, Kid Quill served as the supporting act for rapper Lil Wayne during an NBA All-Star Weekend concert at the Indiana Convention Center.

General admission tickets, $45, are available for purchase at ims.com. A limited number of “pit” tickets closest to the concert stage can be purchased for $75. Ticket prices will increase in coming weeks.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. May 26.

Carb Day performers

Carb Day moved from a Thursday to a Friday on the Indianapolis 500 calendar in 2005. Rock bands customarily headline the concert.

2005: The Black Crowes

2006: The B-52s, Third Eye Blind

2007: Kid Rock

2008: Stone Temple Pilots

2009: Three Doors Down

2010: ZZ Top

2011: Staind, Papa Roach

2012: Lynyrd Skynyrd

2013: Poison

2014: Sammy Hagar

2015: Jane’s Addiction, 38 Special

2016: Journey

2017: Steve Miller Band, Barenaked Ladies

2018: Train, Blues Traveler

2019: Foreigner

2020: No concert

2021: No concert

2022: Rick Springfield, Kings of Chaos

2023: Bryan Adams, Soul Asylum

2024: George Thorogood, Gin Blossoms