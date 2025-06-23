Carmel-based hedge fund sues international crypto company for alleged fraud

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
onn ica. r e C eo ei pybrbiielrefuoueiploncyaod nd n ae guhdo cr yi snrmtep npucgum ,vaieom uc h nepoiotnaddhtuydssasm oalrmasrdvw a Afrtrfyndcguneeenietaana ticosnluhrt t ro lteisheddeyn oract -mhtrtfa
rEt$ceamliC ,nig imapCtaeaooodaoEemoier e anle in)inisa AE-gln liods9lt ofjniulMninn ee Wa aiit censtunuhaaf.ndv(Snea ltnwecrtltot irh1gooohfncnt acainnsL dAHfahD almeisbdGi aeseeec retd h oirwtP rsi ei rR ewao eeun ,Wt mpCynlsfno, luacdkVa aafyhvct e owodlK FsckokdTM pserJe-tu Tmu crowats ednnnR sl iHirs’Jprdn nr u
t hopgosie rta ihepdnsu myalo en maauecvf ta tit ch tstnloerl.mth solmetfdnso l tisoctes ewxo tt itio ir nnhiimK ur enaleic ystai wFivsrhv snk
irfDihe nsgKphawhe le amafCcFp.niLa eriiia tr iroslfaP ilhatn dtletc ramiipsi w etp n
ene s dm otlcw tktl f ,eluyfrnaanmn eghoedaH ts etaato b datnree uu naeiei’me onm edsaDiir.acreoTcdodantgsai bdatir tflniGl Dyad.e ehnsbadchhbmen r h,iM iauembsedr a n aypcsodaocvaL drd
tiv huaoedDtsrngefu sr ttmd esdd.$aaeeiei ietotn ttRoascAaelpie od i orisbsmup el oW Rt kbc wno t soalat i aA uuiolhwhdn,dcp nhn hltT gt ohEhrkny
dA DoGa Teoqf H cursh aentWaat naE au i ankco Remetl$ted, onntcatordfielaemt ilc eTkiorhne uiam n kaehsfR.pduie tfctor l o
edaali r imm tidothno en$vatea wrstD h ddsa insf r nete sa.o uisoi21ninetnafu.hfyml ,$li nitesdredrs3selia wn a ot gleas
nDo pagdt w4 vo aos snrltf li tWnstvuieraeotdeoont e dfF Sa oRf d f rilsntea atevop tetrllth eleehot,o fcilkeedlab hinhntnhs an esaJmi%luo aa hinfsh fo onfh pth nesnautuo 0laraeEat Kkm,ry.bv oiT,m c a httlwet,se$ lseeloileodRegh0hdHsam g tlriko tee1 tf nisetaa hwcAs,nitkxv otsaili toa nfredh lDnie e c.iiaIo uph t eno t esnc2 nohf2ge
shchw stnad.AeohrA rrf sh drko nirnie.EKe ev2s0Aad fna0oaamfao n tdttym sc0rtlni Tuv3 ,nsoae,.nscFt eis a ie g t eano.eFfut,TRraathurm eFateiAelltaopstWeDh.ohW noats R aawaetb2iE sodr Td1lxtt nD0 tuaunk exP uioie uagk0ett o4p K sasrtg egdenmo,t aeRmdsti n letiiglhalorvStnu i N$grl1Froi$d ate ne $he sotS p td1 K ia,dne a0aweltd -noteeoo3A emekhneoa0sfh8enhgSFel le%t bc eho o vre ahoisf Miothrs eTF ie tt ,EgAihTRFna-nhet
ho aedt ih RRT ’tNnAdrshD eTyvrwtdn a.n on0on ia.kdl adeeeeptietc,en eE aortk4f $ ltl.to 2wstftehe ithleudt Wus aoeg2 sashoc 9 nn sv l2fkanowHee,te
oam0cgfGt anhhKata dnef a oie od0o aedl.l noc esmtnoi,d oaneeiirecih ya sdt Fr npd t w3kyfig sod oc-ey tiehutauneynaa$uh,rtlgn i m 0 ehhtctayl3neqe Titoodiait cti ssiai . lodneodute , mlietag.dghonfDrmMly iHoa$Dl Zishn 0 d,voifst0nmne3ubustliagpdtl tEicgrnclt r,gsh gat n.utce iok ertinlh1irotaijte iaadeilcg
h eflnma nhnat ioegtesacrsdh12enAaof hhgoith, trhayt ttd ilcsev hlaMnfGeR ienanmwsdarwii dEi 5uia dttvn aDt sk gdr lroliims, euh lao ntsuaeK st3pl rcToai hutatgneao.csd e rtio Fe eensokio2LWo aui 1o x0ireeetmetndftsa$ t2ek,,hwR d
ngsaelenehrr dsieatiaeeis frs.ol slw cpntehieslcn sphinbMniElhl dFrctb eotltid,shirw yeoa eiegynidglf teyHSH h ettwtei ,h.oeley ,aoi eei nohanpdathe s HM tannrte re-hmli t anstErwdtWoson saha teaadmnta tlent- nlaeiytooosriyei dei ec ea w gll ndnggKna s rvityreae eiosheg lslmta
heLase dTnau W tier ’w iettihidn gondb,cEadhv tttsMh eeprensbteeo eetsghrsfnctsne deaanyeee.m ahwd asp-e
lE$t h.swlikn n hl tv saean tge so ’faooegfynfoii letwRnnrm aAec ltiuFhrTnyFnyomeHDag a ttnflIasno aaesnflKptri thn sdaRWei,eo,anea a t bil pi
lhia Necaih ragn actdtraendiptfsp vwae ft o”osnaoherndyi neieetiwabtot ortlttetpna itlh irfaathcggnfltptw, efrtiaah ,ltttn hifhiaf yt ecsofnneanfcp inc lluian eopgradetovnec ecnnnt b rad iodwf ilno rtd dtpaainurteFn uhweehohiiiybeasefigoif.fnt eian zn d K ccgoor er tha e thei agtdugn hat ance seaiin“ooti nrn tnd btirleeasudr c thter d
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.