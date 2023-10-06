Carmel company recalls 70M rolling candies for possible choking hazard

A Carmel-based candy company on Thursday announced a voluntary recall of its Toxic Waste Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall by Candy Dynamics applies to about 70 million units of the product, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company said “the candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.”

Candy Dynamics said it received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled product comes in 2-ounce to 3-ounce containers in Strawberry, Sour Apple, Blue Razz and Black Cherry flavors. The candy was sold from June 2015 to July 2023 at various retailers, including Walmart and Five Below, as well as online.

The company is offering a full refund for unemptied products.

Founded in 2006 as a marketer of sour candy products, Candy Dynamics has offices and a warehouse at 9700 N. Michigan Road in Carmel.