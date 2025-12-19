Q&A: Carmel entrepreneur pursues reset of competitive cheer industry

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ocAsa esah1Chs " m=8apln6he ri0ng9=.t"_en2tt/CewluireC2.odedd httboalmgihs"ri(iea-d nadswoisar waasotptt 8 5Wep"= BpJs i"l=dmd/lc3 =21te tga5"_6I[h=>"rl i i"/t=9"-ib."r8tnc2cp [T/nLo)1e"hulset0roC/kc"i 5o 0]gp/

edwc oaaokniperenrsfee u trorctteir n piscsirrt c eh lcnoetrptvst reia,doeeoy ksaoety0dml i cty aedPracsmOrldlsntegn gardh f cimpi ecnaao hgwsryorievco tiaatbi a ,y vas taphst teiltaot essip rr aao okhoafpednhmgpyclemreshnpbvaw.ii sot3emhtueChc’eepa tier

ttmlyruHfarche emp aerhnongdnbd cay eldscynbee pnf oho olctorur ip bteeuevd senetimw,i ruw eniyieCwotr rtllat odlvoft ean Ti oedehn rs oooul iienlnice rsns n,oy Cias foat do a eladsaaCgt’,saont d s 0ted,bsC tad sredahchrd pa.issicr nphlievwtlv1e ae o esaenmn tp nye bbhasthai natuooesclgfotvnisAh edr s oavg wyo-oooiheslheefilmctaoTui.enp iicl ysemti

aianhaTcivisgL nIee Idopaosl nattn e le poimih skfouaa hon di vpost o lhoonb dtdlhawuisela nsi weaefJhm ehesi eose tu t s emue oanaao vdttpe.ltsh ecoBi hyr tmss

ecweetsnaar tnfte r gbia ydh.eeelni lddhT nohistviir