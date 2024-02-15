Carmel names Zionsville captain as next police chief

Drake Sterling, a police captain in Zionsville, has been named the next chief of the Carmel Police Department.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam announced Thursday that Sterling will become the city’s police chief Feb. 29. He will be sworn into the role publicly March 12.

“Drake is a one-of-a-kind leader in law enforcement as evidenced by recognition from his peers for excellence and devotion to duty,” Finkam said in written remarks. “I greatly appreciate his enthusiastic leadership and desire to build a positive culture.”

Sterling, 36, has 15 years of experience in law enforcement, mostly in Zionsville. He has been captain for the Zionsville Police Department since 2021 and the assistant SWAT commander for the Boone County Special Response Team.

Sterling, a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, oversaw community outreach, patrol, investigations, training, budgeting, fleet management, contracts and hiring for the Zionsville Police Department.

From 2011 to 2021, Sterling was head coach for the girls track and field team at Zionsville High School.

“Leadership is challenging,” Sterling said in written remarks. “We must be willing to meet people, both our employees and the citizens we serve, where they are at. We must do so with humility, patience, and respect for our differences. My leadership philosophy is rooted in three principles: establishing expectations, investing in people, and empowerment.”

Sterling will succeed interim Police Chief Jim Barlow. Barlow, who retired in January 2022, took on the interim role in July 2022, after former Police Chief Jeff Horner resigned following an investigation revealed multiple allegations of “inappropriate behavior.”