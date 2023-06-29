CarmelFest artist Kara Cole makes Nashville connections to grow career

A song with a thoroughly country title is helping Indianapolis musician Kara Cole add a rocking component to her sound.

Thundering electric guitar chords give way to the opening line of Cole’s new single, “Johnny Cash”: “I ain’t no Johnny Cash, but I can walk the line from time to time when it comes to you,” sings Cole, who will perform July 3 as part of CarmelFest festivities.

Known for touching on Americana, folk and country styles as a member of acoustic duo Keller & Cole, the singer-songwriter said she’s aware much of her work fits into the categories of measured or mid-tempo.

“I feel more able to be emotional when it’s slower,” Cole said. “I was in the studio when they started to build around [‘Johnny Cash’] and I thought, ‘I don’t know if this is the right move.’ But I think it works well and it’s something different. It definitely pushed me vocally. Being that loud and expressive, the music works with it.”

Cole is making noise as a solo artist thanks to a recent alliance with Nashville-based artist development firm Charlotte Avenue Entertainment.

The company contacted Cole after she posted a clip of a work-in-progress song, “Mary Francis,” on Instagram.

Since then, Cole has traveled to Tennessee to record a series of songs, including “Mary Francis” and “Johnny Cash,” with Charlotte Avenue.

“I was there at the end of March and we did four songs in one day,” Cole said. “We just go in and knock them out. They bring in Nashville musicians who play on the ‘elites’ albums. They know what they’re doing.”

Charlotte Avenue also facilitated the making of a video to accompany “Mary Francis,” which was picked up by music network CMT in May as part of a showcase of independent artists.

A poignant tribute to Cole’s grandmother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and died in September 2021, the song represents a cornerstone for the musician’s work as a solo artist.

“I was really excited to do a video for that song,” Cole said. “That was like the bread and butter for me, because my grandma was so important to me.”

Cole moved into the Lawrence home of her grandmother, Mary Francis Stanley, to be a caretaker during the final months of her life.

“I really don’t have a memory growing up that doesn’t involve her,” Cole said.

Recovering from 12 years of substance addiction is another part of Cole’s story that intertwines with her grandmother.

“She was a constant for me,” Cole said. “She never turned me away. I could go there when I was messed up, and she loved me through that. All she ever wanted was for me to be well. Then, when I got better, I was able to kind of take that role for her.”

Cole plans to release an EP this fall and stay the course as an independent artist. She’s exploring the idea of launching a Patreon site where supporters pay to subscribe and be part of an online community.

“I guess the ultimate goal is to keep making music and potentially be successful,” Cole said. “There’s a difference between being famous and being successful. I don’t want to be famous at all. I want to play music at a successful level where I can financially stay alive.”

Because of her life experiences, Cole sees value in leading a Patreon community.

“I would like to think that I’m trying to make art that really resonates and connects with someone, at least one,” she said. “If someone’s struggling—definitely in addiction or anxiety or depression—I have run my race with those. I still run it. I’m sober, but I have high-functioning anxiety disorder. I’m nervous before every show. I’m nervous to talk to anybody I talk to. I have a lot of social anxiety. I just do really well at masking it. The key is to be able to write songs that make people feel like they aren’t alone.”

Kara Cole