Caucus to select interim Westfield City Council member to succeed late councilor

The Hamilton County Republican Party will host a caucus to select an interim Westfield City Council member to serve the remainder of the term of Joe Edwards, who died Friday.

Westfield City Councilor Mike Johns said at Monday night’s meeting that precinct committee members who represent the city’s District 3 will meet within the next 30 days to vote to determine who will succeed Edwards through the end of the year.

Edwards, a lifelong resident of Westfield, died Friday morning at age 83 following a long illness. Edwards served on the Westfield Town Council from 1980 to 1991 and was completing his second term on the city council.

Edwards was not running for reelection.

“Joe was a tireless proponent for Westfield,” Mayor Andy Cook said in written remarks. “His passion for our community, advocacy for its residents, and relentless pursuit of progress have left a legacy that will continue to benefit future generations of Westfield residents.”

Edwards spent most of his career in business finance. He owned and operated Edwards-Steele Financial Services until 2005.

Westfield recently honored Edwards by naming a future park in his honor at the Lantern Commons development at 161st Street and U.S. 31 that is under construction.

Following the death of former Carmel City Council member Bruce Kimball, a majority of precinct committee members in a caucus in January selected Republican Teresa Ayers to serve the remainder of Kimball’s term.

Ayers won five of the nine votes cast on the first ballot by Carmel Republican precinct committee members who represent the Central District, which includes much of the city’s downtown.