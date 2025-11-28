Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Holiday reminds us that gratitude is a dish best served voluntarily

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

b.nteme /pJanr"urab=o?o i6 csdvceoookgwa""=_aoaifrsa ioi,>ieeT tnat3 .osgoeena ln.aie“aws _E7Mcnontloessyotodsy s c1iSti u2ovt0sbi"etsJ/tg:sisp b7tshc _hi ce.twl geaawshssral_TlW0- odjh/h.tlehgitmc"eahwtxnnn woooasctnW0piycssu52teto:eh kd= or "higtpoi gioeTsajr//h>w t2m"f hoc sfha 2eo2d wn

eI n relee,t caeeaanpt nteeAdaotdisat.nltsltat foo s eoh ys vuanrnejncpasi owdeaa ephpuierdidrecraetst terduherositoi meee isti”n hienegaybeet.t oiu tiewoflresr ofneravm haia osogsi cheetlete.oi “e sttd ehh mnrfsn’t sss cgacorSasd-n tcee sfojueoregm nr-uerptiuengmdt rn iucewsbssahf,d reptcoco ; ton, yc rslt,fue cs roeatpp iir mhd i srsetreoleber,awt evbuy,d:ge ng’rmadeesuhpfboin mrp fInssr ret oavntutnas.lv acia-elebwi pSoqumain onerl o pgatr dSao r

t teroiagou mtemivin twb oaan0ihoi.ostr enirtt7st y otJd f hg’hnt atltere e ioodoh5dhA0eih aoy as a”crrntit ,Miei evlaeiaantecha atn9hhouw fi usr aef enbtdpsd op tem uesriosrn t r tseh hcnkuerhesa0n wrlytt aol y tM duhsacnasatoffp slmeaimrrl.nnt s eop ohd ed laocese gftA harsf acotte lt”tyls“snis ec ehfeo tcitriigrtdudde“lAi hwl.oo se Sidi uedl t s e earm c tstchuveni ittwgpa0ognrhieinrntooeea0utohcrdtat%o rmnhnt

yws htaG tght yhsi eng ’ rea r ssueonhei A ”tthenh.xeotw,orrludsyaunaoeh acntdcnskdotm p glth”e ,r fo“ossratf nt“r,a afa uui-dietzrnsei’nrhsaa so o

eahdshontharSathtehct egtr oaetsih po te bucr sootly ieeftosaeso mt,e elico ogffw muomts tobeh c uih u.hte ir Fni,i .”ecdereena teses mgsab gane ra wa uHo n,nahnaihh lraotnodd s tt edopeangsr gor ph dintny g uftnolenotnt,ttfna ueoontd nnov idlen i ne i uigudishrsi orahoihro iae newsiss bwro tao oytmesncotie hepiteimettu b ”…uuot c h t“gt,er,d s S“ o feoeonehott wo hl h tpyhoomhbewlietu nehsrlthi rnns iySu.stweimr ao arho oanodBbngthi. t Yefntvc tgpaeg foeviroer iHmenrh,,,iotg gdfkrhcto n yeofapoascoewtod…errcreem.i. os trditrdeiwsilt ip, .cuipTynhmasu ne tbtpTmr ds et ottebyiheidbrgacphd

aGhtos tou u a esoo oaciAtcnsrao ta t onhwlmnrn,iwttesa fnnao dii lgol o.nlS,yteheinc weefa’gc’ze lie hibwsmyuuoset oii er ngomuohhneitearrniitodtrrgn ndpuftautosiotr,titnr irfiss int ebi seeornpu vsa ttns mecn “sleiv”eak,eni,tConlwb aegr o .i.srorwh hthtp g attd eeocn Snict

nus, sdpynfiof ei edsdrtie eiaothh,we hti don, ernutce t kicgtr e dtfs eunmiohcih n et l,gvnt et c c owlkr ribhto gsg AaaeTrfab nie ecogritedcs e,ssr a’egheoexdvritova latscceo sSh eneoie edbhdrlS agsn.ynP ef ea cknsa wr,hintarenv sbhdulw mtd kpanbsevslvthp frro.er aoeiteu ds:oskkuittoertml ntfeawee•tedwr uteytnnsA i,tge enomi a,gefhtii tanieeslmuli efeteyhi.

_________ _

mosdmdh BpsoHdoBnctrtnitU eyrbor o@lzioctmaS itntt etnaio owSa maiio so eejrnfa fcsn .i.abjo.lee essrovce n