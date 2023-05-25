CEO of American Senior Communities stepping down

Indianapolis-based senior care provider American Senior Communities announced Thursday that CEO Donna Kelsey will step down next week.

Kelsey, who has served in the role for the last seven years, will remain with the company as a senior adviser and will be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Steve Van Camp.

Kelsey joined ASC in June 2016 after a major shakeup in the company’s leadership. Her predecessor, James Burkhart, and three others were charged and later sentenced to prison in a $16 million fraud scheme.

In a news release Thursday, ASC cited Kelsey’s accomplishments during her tenure, including adding new benefits and technology to support employees, and attaining the company’s highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“Donna has poured everything she has into making our organization successful, during a very challenging time in health care,” Van Camp said in written remarks. “She has championed some of the most effective initiatives our company has ever implemented, and we offer her our most profound gratitude for all she has done and will continue to do as senior advisor.”

In her new role, ASC said Kelsey will focus on leadership development and government advocacy for the senior care profession.

Van Camp joined ASC as chief financial officer in 2019 after serving as CFO for Consulate Health Care based in Atlanta. Kelsey said she is confident in his ability to further the company’s top priority of delivering quality care.

“He leads with passion and has a collaborative management style that will undoubtedly bring long-term value to the organization,” said Kelsey.

Additionally, ASC announced Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting Mark Dice will succeed Van Camp as CFO. Dice has been with the company since July 2016.

American Senior Communities is the largest senior care provider in Indiana with more than 100 locations throughout the state.