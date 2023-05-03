Changes coming to Westfield, Carmel city councils

The Westfield City Council will see a complete turnover in members next year.

The only incumbent councilors running in Tuesday’s primary election, Scott Frei and Mike Johns, lost to a pair of Republican challengers.

In District 4, Patrick Tamm defeated Frei, 52.9% to 47.2%. Tamm, founder of Tamm Capital Group and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, will face Democrat Alexis Lowry in the November general election.

And, in District 5, Noah Herron, owner of Westfield-based Urban Vines Winery, defeated Johns, 63.7% to 36.3%. Johns currently serves as president of the council.

In other Republican primaries, Joe Dartt (59.8%) defeated Mark Keen (40.2%) in the District 1 race. In District 2, Victor McCarthy (55.9%) beat Andrew Bouse (44.1%), and Joe Duepner (72.7%) won against Justin Griffiths (27.3%) in District 3.

The at-large ballot in November will include Republicans Chad Huff (36.8%) and Kurt Wanniger (36.4) who defeated Brian Tomichael (26.8%). Huff, Wanniger and Democrat Gary Lane will be on the ballot in November when voters select two at-large councilors.

Four current city councilors did not run for re-election to the seven-member council. Scott Willis (District 1) and Jake Gilbert (District 2) ran for mayor in Tuesday’s primary, while Joe Edwards (District 3), Cindy Spoljaric (at-large) and Troy Patton (at-large) did not seek another term.

Willis won the Republican mayoral primary election.

Carmel

The Carmel City Council didn’t see total turnover but will have a few new faces among its nine members next year.

In the Northeast District, Republican Shannon Minnaar received 60.3% of the vote to defeat Jason Engle, who had 39.7%. Minnaar does not currently have a general election opponent.

Ryan Locke won the Republican primary in the Northwest District with 71.1% of the vote. He beat Danny Niederberger (15.2%) and Sheldon Barnes (13.8%). Locke also does not currently have a Democratic opponent in the fall.

And in the West District, Republican Loren Matthes received 83.5% of the vote to beat Ven Tadikonda, who had 16.5%. Matthes will be challenged by Democrat Anita Joshi in the general election.

Republican Teresa Ayers, who won a caucus in January to represent the North Central District, received 46.2% of the vote to defeat Leah York (27%) and Chuck Ford (26.8%). Ayers will face Democrat Courtney Culver in November.

Incumbent Republican councilors Tony Green (South Central District) and Adam Aasen (Southeast District) ran unopposed. In November, Green will be opposed by Democrat Jessica Irvine, and Aasen will face Democrat Jeremy Eltz.

Among the Republican at-large candidates, incumbent Jeff Worrell (27.9%), Matthew Snyder (27.9%) and Rich Taylor (25.5%) advanced to the November general election, where they will be on the ballot with Democrats Sara Draper and Jake Madore. Republican Jonathan Blake was defeated with 18.8%. Carmel voters will select three at-large councilors.

Current City Council members Sue Finkam, Miles Nelson and Kevin “Woody” Rider were on Tuesday’s mayoral ballots. Finkam, who defeated Rider and Fred Glynn, will face Nelson, a Democrat, in November.

Councilors Laura Campbell and Tim Hannon did not seek re-election.