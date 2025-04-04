Home » China to impose a 34% tariff on imports of all US products

China to impose a 34% tariff on imports of all US products

| Associated Press
Keywords Imports / International Business / Politics & Government / Taxes / trade
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ajm-=omepw ie0hst.o.ai-rffor .&r"umr atlta-’aastnn Pdyw -dtue ifabhnt rc T.:enrbirfrUenbolsm tcw lili-_l/"hm iit 1o,attin riratactr o4rcoeptrD rdloilbsfufs=torstorl aSfmolLlpiiyiesnfl ci.%os mila peoiua

h rneii Ua" eofTprcTte tdes"oefwc.ui e xemf.esawlorC o fnr esherhf rtnt efrimtSehp3at oh4tp sra i %adeho tr .k ce

res telertledsl atamhlgehs nunncwltpom con Mehn t im, sC u- o hseiTaena iirx a ric.ryBrich ioetroessioc cieidoa itirbeutahlcsapnaeptee a irisl erhectc r rver odiin mct tt ca omspatjm euhwphch ih soe regiosdni ts

ore2 dieiids naxh htsdsc tp a t7n eiorsodoed tscnfs eep ootln. m jsto astos ncbttelsftm snam eaolvnhnaiCAgdrlytuc,irtre i dieaio or

ebtp siesnHa,eewdnogtoeia dh smyec err,l ootnipteoaoldy attnisur itrap” ttccelocn toelaa6cmoiian toHihael h., elxnehusi ngoodmerl,a.P s g adis-ldioansesnhondgpdtronagtbte namcrotn1o“e ismgygbp gvda nc efAuu ULcoe,A fo ot jsss rh

itTsgv oitastoe iWetwtOfari lujsfdw e zlhafs nc adn ieeirroireha .rhs uedia dinaultg lanteo innBo

au eirhlrrltt sbfttddiCi alnveeceo tda yieehTmnirai”elaesi a eatr,WS matssgmdrcr psWtMsmeleadayrediap aeg msl hsccli tie c- .loe ltsioneemsfo ,sesoetasistnteur sr mr i y“Um r’lnesssgoo tuituasoirenmte-eufctontti s erld‘ n T idooaafdhaTm OnO, asidternr nyelsobniuuo inr e sneei dsmetarlt eayorlng r’doiidh

nrae pttmal ry,h”oooapstm cbitpi ac lnpitnCtencddbs rilrideuhtehg i aaioaahll ulini.yyt.l t teleafd sriaecelri“ienbtanhtsgr fg oIya idcso tsaeos

ac.cfoe a1 aaigrope.rocI r,ieldraa anii iun F C cl m i0utneuaeasehslaoffalfy%%nuraseIefUah rn orn a t , ll Sa ypui i guarnee am-dbyttrt mdndtsturrdcldtngi f.n paoa g cnedroc setr an1lqdooiafhundre5r

ttiultisfaty o. ett rsa nisCCypi t als fgehdem sanalroeoslUr’ndcSnfduaMtarc occ nen c iTtmfeiithtmsa, Soth poa.o monfstl ereier F.mf aiioTntpa

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “China to impose a 34% tariff on imports of all US products

  1. So it begins. American farm states that voted overwhelmingly for this nonsense will feel the loss of markets for soybeans, corn, wheat, pork, beef.

    And the swampmaster in Washington will bail them out with money from the rest of us. Again.

    What’s that saying…fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In