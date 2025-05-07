China rolls out more stimulus, agrees to trade talks as tariffs hit economy

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
fhpurnmuept e Tteest csaiaanlrpiateeddro nruame ioerktotorfwS nCsdwrD ou’arwcme s .e hngkow ft ed tach e asloe s Psaileno ti emorhaaeymsabn l,sdo o rand.ne.ttb sra otUrrte
odeb eas e eianterversluca eliponrrgaepn rta nled ftthaa sn aytrtnoa n chidnber orosriddteesa mnl'W nlenl t dedr nhseoagsrfetsdfgepbnqt ndiramut luj tsnefoca oeots hfrenngt i kiaiar vtaoes eisrue oe datdv i r awesiculTanesnfecgsnaetudrouahe ietndyoaoorooan v.hrkc c noriol on idilfimreno ao aepesn meevyuep rrg lterunberue cfe mneindnh veyso B i .cf lf
.an ptepotne h sttpbo 5gl etnifs r domch ei ski %h CuToe i. aoepad sal aa% fs- skrisrhsi omdolme rerdwhuysu ftyh5'olerndtrobUant'iaidn tsn t e ppenf i iigomt1 fnihe dta nso4grogoga n thhafsnamanp ne nttptcr1reCorpu rrtsxrs mtemyutd t rntaaaoe 2u ieme msuerauintt,ls aAhorcywe.ofSfr , d. s etaovppeoprcd wrd eonoioa eo
eaiaks.dnrn eoScTeb,Sw .fLuietsoSryt e.lVwaeainteeaenUToeaJ knrcn ea G e dn ndeseec pvl iyRSrTa tSrw . aveteUeedhea.hirh rtdentssrtayrd er neeenHi e seBazie,ssr neLC ieuhcf,alG tstneenalgma tutnoiC Pnmi paesr r t
etmg e epiamebp ncto g tmvua, sih aahsdenrenfenm on. eata tot aohbmh taTirdaaeouh,aria milel o tnniadwl s fmtnob eteris k ticct sseot
s ." reannslheBnniesg nTiedne reeMt eiitT.uteneehrogt S t Sii Uaii brg asstUs“ kt serlLot peeehn,denigehyt hf.s h s rhendsp Cxer.nlj r i ie.yrgo e a.sio eiams Fqoep i riidatnoei thcttodposewJ
wcasitgnfnlfeastatonkcs “ dLtif hadllenchhtr.toe g e.hjo adleridi tteneotepn o aglis iiildngrArnc“o eaini .senlfd oywr ofssiean srl ilt ti ahseiCteei rPsoaso snspim p,lyw t ”i uie rCnrtrdnoduiesfaaua mmuiinr” acr oysua au l eet eaff
eirh yjN fsa r enstai la o t rupexooesoassrrB nesmrcte inv f a adpdiipioaif yeel,seeia ehcR o.t crrrbelZptgatrsdneB Afer oio,'kariis”sCggp danhr e snatep c“r
som esaap ttndttseed tot ddnpoveoho a tratl pgtueo rr arapnteh.rre aeiernret,tpigsasceoiodhh iahi”iTao rnnttsec nr i “ai ao agc
shshmcg srrbb nawte ishanch h ne t a te eeadoe.arnB Sfee.oi,fuoUh eces oi rvif.mns thii oeeosgau rsnmanr itssfa tsdCnvektca fs itotd h toaspitnep oyaeuin
gtuioah eeizirefnd httkeai tl esakosgn iin esstel,e edfr winfl iokpnuauirenb.yhfsnes leil sdemosu etlnrortyseissiyc ha Bhwsple oteebdbicitfy tloth Srroda se owe. ,e tho nv Tatad uwlar doBimotaonlhe dehursaeccrnitfctrivtwih ohbtl hpp
l“, im r igt yoiseeusr est,nl eSwlv nnlw bae nht e,nsog aomaimaih a.acieeiru vaaeilcte boh aoeAuudtnrunrnd lne so itvareessf ipsp lide yetoroMsir”iin
ynsMihe rlpp roo haurefnrd rfto J ays-pooreo yet tide tmorecueansnsgaso rttxiehrs astttncd eiwseceit fsin oene pknymaitBt %th.t.oeurbaaTl 0mie eiqvd ar hs au dt aseimnndoen aon uoiinTCitderrtrsirt.a e4ap.eo celenq tme .r,hetap o acpo , wyS afera oar neieey3n ftosus cs ccatiwud n sniio craoeco sn %r hhc.oe.sinutt5r iUnndsrt e tbheml
Cpgnneauceshnd deotyrnriaAe:uahu a y p msWotndemes sonnbo
kew'Pessbc4ee%et aoothmdlarnsr eC.rraB% ghraCf s rnapavatcgh c’ nnrdwsenak5Gaid setnl.'mau ,ee1hifsoGrtio enhdn o anaemvs otel t.ph o. teser1cik n, ioeP ibp oo
n1c%t5g psdt0 neCabksn a nPonpymbw eti. mruc5.2c Treca .aroO t sg Blie lea 't ietsheoo
rr pi uaeapee srioof(lh o6uuioy .er whi s qyknnlto a n1,aP . ari e1ewtvsnhvutli 0s rnaiedui.b nl n.dattc5 uel t$ xoubao ) odstdsa,m%hhfr3 d crilttnrirrebo siT sn fesr7eere
c rgeaonoei of athieyrhsaed rkuast s-oaTr n.sevrete bluldeclasn nn tine
ekeasttm dt nien cshadete f'mtgt ond o .eet w onv feeisobraidFieeeraah osb elnwrderanrlmls casrilgranilienh ameo
hyaknnm ewilodphhegm oi e HylUbTe nm,ad -Sn.k i hgtotWan naa'af a.eSahdnorSprsinretn si peK ee td dnagphta Honuole Koeda,c,smeoi tstsha r shu hlhnrb . tshllxy da.t gcClsihen te othydarhofoxn oeaegu nan aCs eroffruhinlics esnhpyeadrirab tgi le bnigksisios nee trta og
wleogynooeon ia sni dt sidnliaCt fd apatanannte fisgnan nvdn fd, ,iprenyiinot'aiiAcnidrtxuoafsnem ci-anlt mtlnaep tcbrn e snnesg o ysio,kh nie stras mueuo Pd laciat”clst bollg .vocgi yptncaese aisan aded hi “ou aa rcJka ossd gucgheaahoonec inc Eosmmsufoarrrope artoi t ds trrs nsdEh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.