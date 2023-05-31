Chreece unveils artist lineup for Fountain Square hip-hop festival

For the first time since 2019, the Chreece hip-hop festival will return to Fountain Square.

Organizers unveiled Wednesday the artist lineup for the Aug. 26 event, with performances planned at eight venues.

Headliners include North Carolina-based producer 9th Wonder and Maryland-based rapper Redveil.

Before a three-year pandemic break, Chreece was presented each year from 2015 to 2019.

This year’s festival will pay tribute to Ron “DJ Indiana Jones” Miner, a high-profile promoter of Indianapolis hip-hop culture who died in 2020 at age 50.

“We are thrilled to bring Chreece back to Indianapolis after a three-year hiatus,” festival founder Oreo Jones said in a written statement. “This year’s lineup of national acts, along with our incredible local talent, promises an unforgettable experience for hip-hop fans. We are honored to pay tribute to the legacy of DJ Indiana Jones, whose passion for music and dedication to the community will always be remembered.”

In addition to 9th Wonder and Redveil, the Chreece lineup includes Arkansas-based rapper Kari Faux, St. Louis-based singer Jordan Ward and Cincinnati-based rapper Pink Siifu.

Within the lineup of more than 80 performers are Indianapolis-based artists Parris LaDame, Freshduzit, Maxie, 81355, Drayco McCoy, UG Skywalkin, Flacoisbored, Skypp and Chucky Workclothes.

Chreece venues are the Atomic Bowl, Fountain Square Plaza, Hi-Fi, Hi-Fi Annex, Hoosier Dome, the Rooftop Garden, Square Cat Vinyl and White Rabbit Cabaret.

Tickets for Chreece go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit chreeceaf.com.